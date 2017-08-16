Why this cartoonist chooses the iPad Pro over a Wacom tablet

"It's like paper," says CBS This Morning and New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly as she describes her experience with drawing on an iPad Pro. Donnelly met with TechRepublic's Dan Patterson to discuss why she preferred drawing on an iPad Pro over a Wacom tablet.

SEE: iOS App Development: Beginner to Published iOS App (TechRepublic Academy)

After moving north of New York City, Donnelly felt disconnected from the rest of the world, and used the internet as a way to stay connected. In 2010, she gave a TED Talk about feminism by combining her message with her cartoons. She realized putting those two elements together, in a place where they can be found on the internet, were a very powerful way for her voice to be heard. This was when tech began playing a role in her drawing process.

She experimented with the iPad Pro and Wacom tablet as she transitioned from paper to screen. With the Wacom tablet, she had to draw on a flat surface, then look up at a screen to see what she had drawn. It felt like a disconnect, she said.

Donnelly preferred the iPad because it made her work feel more fresh, fast and innovative. You're seeing what you're drawing, and your hand and eye are connected with the flat surface, she said.

She also prefers the portability of the iPad. She does her regular and political cartoons on her iPad, but also uses it when she travels so she can draw what she sees.

"It's a new form of journalism I think," she said. "It's like connecting with the world in what I see."

Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, galleries, and videos that you absolutely cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Subscribe

Also see