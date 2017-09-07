Why your company needs an automation architect

If your company doesn't have one person in charge of automation, it "will happen in a disorganized, ad hoc way," says Gartner's research director Paul Delory.

Delory spoke with TechRepublic at the 2017 VMworld conference in Las Vegas about why companies need an automation expert.

"Automation really is an architecture problem," he said. Automation is an emerging specialty within the IT organization that requires domain-specific knowledge. And it is "immensely beneficial" to have one person in charge of that.

Regardless of whether you have a specific person in charge of automation or not, it is going to happen within an organization. So it's helpful to have an architect in place that can handle the technical parts of the job, as well as the people-processes parts of the job.

"People think that they can buy automation," he said. "That it's just simply a matter of picking the right tool and implementing it properly, and then they will have automation." However, that's not the case.

Most of the problems with automation involve breaking down silos within an organization, changing processes, and simplifying and eliminating work flows to make the job of automation easier. "They're not technical problems," he said. "They don't have technical solutions. This is not a problem that a tool can solve."

