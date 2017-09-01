'World's largest' microSD card revealed: 400GB SanDisk headed to Android phones and tablets

Western Digital says its new 400GB microSD card sets a world record for the amount of data it can hold.

The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card is purportedly the world's highest-capacity microSD card for use in mobile devices.

Capable of storing up to 40 hours of Full HD video and of transferring data at up to 100MBps, the card will sell for $249.99 in the US and be targeted at Android smartphone and tablet users.

The SanDisk Ultra Plus microSDXC UHS-I will also be available as 16, 32, 64, 128, 200, and 256GB variants.

The capacity of computer storage has grown markedly in recent years. The latest SanDisk is twice as large as the 200GB microSD card that Western Digital launched for $300 in 2015, while 2016 saw the announcement of a 60TB solid state drive.

Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president at IDC, says mobile devices will increasingly need high-capacity cards as people generate higher-quality photos and videos in ever-greater quantities.

"We are collecting and sharing massive amounts of data on smartphones, drones, tablets, PCs, laptops and more.

"We anticipate that storage needs will only continue to grow as people continue to expect more sophisticated features on their devices and desire higher-quality content."

Western Digital says it was able to push the capacity of its latest card so high by utilizing proprietary memory design and production processes, which allowed more bits to be crammed onto the die of its memory chips.

