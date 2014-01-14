Catch up on Linux.conf.au 2014

Linux.conf.au took place last week in Perth, and this year, the conference's video team has outdone itself, with the session videos appearing the next day in a lot of cases.
The videos can be found by going to the schedule page for the conference and choosing the day and sessions that interest you. Be aware that Monday and Tuesday were dedicated to the mini-conf streams, with Wednesday to Friday being the main program.
From the sample that I have watched so far, my highlights would be Matthew Garrett's Thursday keynote on cloud security, Jon Oxer's Friday keynote on Arduino-powered satellites, the 15-minute Six Stages of Systemd talk by Rodger Donaldson, and Lennart Poettering's D-Bus in the kernel.
It is possible to view content from LCA conferences from 2005 and later by traversing back up the directory structure and descending to the year of your choice.
As has become commonplace again at LCA, the Rusty Wrench for service to the Australian free software community was awarded — the winner for 2014 was the deserving Andrew Tridgell, who is most commonly recognised for his work on Samba and rsync.
Next year's Linux.conf.au is returning to New Zealand, and will be held in Auckland from January 12 to January 16, 2015.
Full Bio
Some would say that it is a long way from software engineering to journalism, others would correctly argue that it is a mere 10 metres according to the floor plan.During his first five years with CBS Interactive, Chris started his journalistic adventure in 2006 as the Editor of Builder AU after originally joining the company as a programmer.Leaving CBS Interactive in 2010 to follow his deep desire to study the snowdrifts and culinary delights of Canada, Chris based himself in Vancouver and paid for his new snowboarding and poutine cravings as a programmer for a lifestyle gaming startup.Chris returns to CBS in 2011 as the Editor of TechRepublic Australia determined to meld together his programming and journalistic tendencies once and for all.In his free time, Chris is often seen yelling at different operating systems for their own unique failures, avoiding the dreaded tech support calls from relatives, and conducting extensive studies of internets — he claims he once read an entire one.