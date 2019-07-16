10 best business travel destinations of 2019

Smaller cities are becoming more popular for business trips, according to Fundera.

Business travel, whether it be for a conference, client meeting, or exploring a possible new business location, is inevitable for many organizations. Traditionally, the most popular destinations have been larger cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, according to a Fundera report released Tuesday. 

However, with travel and operational fees becoming more costly, companies and employees are beginning to focus on smaller cities. To help organizations maneuver travel budgets, Fundera compiled a list of the best cities for travel in the US—including expected and unexpected locales. 

Considering hotel availability and cost, traffic congestion, dining and entertainment options, and transportation, the report identified the following 10 cities as the best options for business travel this year: 

1. Los Angeles-Long Beach metropolitan area

  • Number of hotels: 1596
  • Hotel room nightly average rate ($): 258.64
  • Rush hour airport to downtown drive time (minutes): 100
  • Number of dining and entertainment establishments: 112,375

2. New York City

  • Number of hotels: 1593
  • Hotel room nightly average rate ($): 392.95
  • Rush hour airport to downtown drive time (minutes): 110
  • Number of dining and entertainment establishments: 158,007

3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area

  • Number of hotels: 1053
  • Hotel room nightly average rate ($): 187.93
  • Rush hour airport to downtown drive time (minutes): 40
  • Number of dining and entertainment establishments: 40,000

4. Houston

  • Number of hotels: 992
  • Hotel room nightly average rate ($): 188.88
  • Rush hour airport to downtown drive time (minutes): 45
  • Number of dining and entertainment establishments: 33,656

5. Chicago

  • Number of hotels: 919
  • Hotel room nightly average rate ($): 279.02
  • Rush hour airport to downtown drive time (minutes): 110
  • Number of dining and entertainment establishments: 59,728

6. Miami

  • Number of hotels: 859
  • Hotel room nightly average rate ($): 209.28
  • Rush hour airport to downtown drive time (minutes): 30
  • Number of dining and entertainment establishments: 36,751

7. Atlanta

  • Number of hotels: 842
  • Hotel room nightly average rate ($): 197.29
  • Rush hour airport to downtown drive time (minutes): 45
  • Number of dining and entertainment establishments: 32,878

8. San Francisco-Oakland metropolitan area

  • Number of hotels: 708
  • Hotel room nightly average rate ($): 242-387
  • Rush hour airport to downtown drive time (minutes): 45
  • Number of dining and entertainment establishments: 37,000

9. Washington DC

  • Number of hotels: 659
  • Hotel room nightly average rate ($): 325.3
  • Rush hour airport to downtown drive time (minutes): 60
  • Number of dining and entertainment establishments: 36,811

10. San Diego

  • Number of hotels: 483
  • Hotel room nightly average rate ($): 200.6
  • Rush hour airport to downtown drive time (minutes): 16
  • Number of dining and entertainment establishments: 20,937

