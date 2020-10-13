Ready to find the coolest laptop or best wireless earbuds? Here's a roundup of the top deals on tech for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is a favorite time to score on everything from laptops and tablets to headphones, keyboards and wireless speakers. We've looked at the best of what Amazon has to offer for Prime Day and found the top deals. Here's a roundup of what you'll find today and tomorrow on the site. But hurry up, before everything sells out.

Some of the deals are for a limited time, so please pay attention to the sales window listed in the description, otherwise you might end up paying full price. And this is all about the deals.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

eufy Security Video Doorbell Image: eufy The eufy security video doorbell is regularly $159.99 and will be featured for $98.99, which is 38% off, as a 12-hour deal from 6:30 pm ET on Oct. 13 until 6:30 am ET on Oct. 14. $98 at Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Headphones Image: Amazon You can save $120 over the Apple Store with this price on Beats noise-cancelling headphones. They're on sale for $180 and CNET ranks them as one of the best on-ear headphones they've reviewed. $179 at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 Image: Anker Save 40% on the Anker PowerPort on Oct. 13 and 14 Prime Days. The PowerPort can charge two laptops at once with a 60W output. $30 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Image: Amazon Grab an Echo Show 5 to start the path to making your house a smart home. It has a 5-inch display and it's on sale for a mere $45 instead of the regular $90. It works as an alarm clock, smart speaker or for video calls. $44 at Amazon

Kindle Image: Amazon Kindle is still the top e-reader because, unlike on your phone or tablet, you can read in the sunlight poolside or at the beach. It's on sale for $30 off, at $60, for Prime members during Prime Days. It has a built-in front light and this version has ads. The ad-free model is an extra $20, but that's still a $30-off deal. $59 at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Image: ASUS The ASUS Chromebook Flip is $100 off, which is perfect for anyone with kids in school. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. $399 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is on sale for $100. It comes with 32GB of built-in memory and the storage can be expanded up to 512GB with a Micro SD card. $99 at Amazon

SanDisk 512GB Extreme Micro SD card Image: Amazon The SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter is marked down $120, to just $80, during Prime Days. This is an easy way to add extra storage to your devices. $79 at Amazon