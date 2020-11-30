10 great Cyber Monday deals on tech gifts

The tech gifts on your holiday shopping list might be on sale now. Check out these Cyber Monday tech deals.

This holiday season is going to be a strange one, but that doesn't mean you can't give your loved ones gifts that are exactly what they want to spark some joy from a socially-appropriate distance. Take these 10 tech gifts, for example: There's sure to be something here for everyone, and they're all discounted for Cyber Monday. Don't wait on these offers, though--even if they don't expire today, the discounted items are sure to move fast, especially at these prices.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Image: Samsung The fan edition of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been popular and with good reason: It has most of the same guts as the full-fledged Galaxy S20 for a fraction of the cost. The savings come from the fact that it doesn't have customization options aside from the color of its case, of which there are six to choose from. It also has a plastic body instead of a metal one. If you're looking for a Samsung device without paying a thousand dollars, snatch this one up. $549 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm Image: Amazon Amazon's deal on the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 has been popular--so much so that some color combinations, like space grey, are back ordered into January. If you want to take advantage of this deal, do so now before more looks are unavailable for holiday gift giving. As of this writing, only navy blue and PRODUCT(RED) are still available. $350 at Amazon

Amazon eero 6 mesh wi-fi system Image: Amazon This three pack of eero Wi-Fi mesh extenders can provide up to 5,000 square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage—more than enough for a large home or decently sized office space. Eero provides support for up to 75 devices as well, and all capable devices will be able to receive the faster speeds offered by Wi-Fi 6. $223 at Amazon

HP 11.6" Chromebook Image: Best Buy Chromebooks have continued to become more and more useful as Google improves Chrome OS. This Chromebook from HP is an amazing deal, making it perfect for the student in your life, or for a business looking to buy a small fleet of deployable, easily-managed Chromebooks for the workplace. $150 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case Image: Best Buy The latest generation of standard AirPods introduced wireless charging to its case, so all you have to do to charge them is to drop the case onto any Qi-compatable charging pad. These AirPods are also powered by Apple's H1 chip, which it claims makes them connect faster, have a longer range, and switch seamlessly between Apple devices. $150 at Best Buy

Beats Solo Pro Image: Amazon If over-the-ear headphones are your giftee's preference, these Beats Solo Pro are a great choice. The headphones are powered by the same H1 chip as the AirPods, have active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that lets outside sound filter through, and get 22 hours on a charge (40 when noise cancellation/transparency is off). As of now, the only colors available for this deal are Black, Grey, and Ivory. $230 at Amazon

Google Nest Mini 2nd generation Image: Best Buy If you or someone on your shopping list is considering a Google Assistant-powered smart home or office setup, now is the perfect time to try it out for a minimal price. This deal is just one of the deep discounts on the second generation Google Nest Mini available from a variety of retailers, so if Best Buy isn't your first choice, or they run out of stock, you can probably find a similar deal elsewhere. $19 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Image: Best Buy This deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is almost too good to pass up. It's particular to the silver model with a 10th-gen Intel i5, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of SSD storage, but regardless of specs the price is great for giving a gift to a creative professional in your life. The Surface Pro 7 in this offer doesn't include a stylus though, so if its recipient does visual art, it's a good idea to add that as an accessory gift. $799 at Best Buy

Fitbit Sense Image: Best Buy The Fitbit Sense is the ideal smartwatch for someone more interested in the health monitoring aspects of a smartwatch than its smartphone-mirroring capabilities. The Fitbit Sense includes sensors that track electrodermal activity (a physical marker of stress), skin temperature, ECG, heart rate, and sleep patterns. It also comes with a trial of Fitbit Premium, which provides tailored health feedback and suggestions based on what it picks up. $280 at Best Buy

Western Digital My Passport Go 1TB Image: Amazon This 1 TB portable SSD from Western Digital has a shock-resistant rubber edging (the blue bit), giving it protection against drops up to two meters. It also has a built-in stowable USB cord, so you'll never be without the necessary hardware to plug it in to your laptop or other device. $140 at Amazon

