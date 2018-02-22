10 Kubernetes tips for getting the most out of the open source container system

Kubernetes—an open source ecosystem for automating the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications—is a useful system for any company looking to roll out large-scale, highly-available, load-balanced clusters of containers.

"The effect of Kubernetes goes well beyond those that administer the system—customers, clients, staff, and consumers...no one is immune to the effect of containerized applications," wrote TechRepublic contributing writer Jack Wallen. "When we're talking about business and enterprise-level deployments, Kubernetes takes center stage."

Here are 10 TechRepublic articles with Kubernetes tips and information that will help enterprise users of the platform be more productive.

This comprehensive, living guide covers all things Kubernetes, including what it is, why it matters, who it impacts, and how to start using the system. It's a great starting point for anyone looking to get more familiar with the platform.

In TechRepublic's most popular article on Kubernetes, Wallen offers step-by-step instructions to easily install Kubernetes on Ubuntu, as well as initialize your master, join a node to your master, and deploy a service on the cluster.

Kubernetes made several large technical advances in 2017, including improved operational experience, security, performance, and developer experience. "Like Linux before it, Kubernetes is 'getting smarter every day,' drawing strength from the disparate needs of its increasingly diverse community," wrote TechRepublic contributing writer Matt Asay. "In 2018, we should expect to see this continue, if not accelerate."

If you're looking at setting up a Kubernetes cluster to empower your business with scalable, high-availability containers, you're going to have to first install the necessary components, wrote Wallen. These include kubectl, Docker, minikube, and kubeadm. In this article, Wallen walksthrough the process of getting these four pieces of software installed on the Ubuntu Linux Server platform.

Kubernetes is the heart of digital transformation for many companies, but there are very good reasons you shouldn't undertake a do-it-yourself effort on the container platform, according to Asay. Here, he explains why this is the case, and how to take a better approach.

Kubernetes has dominated its market by delivering great code as well as a superior community, according to Asay. In this article, he explores the case of Google's developer evangelist Kelsey Hightower, who focused on helping developers understand, appreciate, and use Kubernetes, as well as how community has separated the platform from the rest.

In December 2017, Microsoft announced three new products and services that expand the capabilities of developers working with Kubernetes on the Azure cloud platform, as reported by TechRepublic's Conner Forrest.

Google created Kubernetes, open sourced it, and managed to stay out of the way of its organic growth, according to Asay. Here, he examines how the platform has grown, and the importance of both the Google connection and its community.

To appeal more to risk-averse CIOs, open source software company Red Hat is looking to bring functional software to the world of containers. In this article, Asay examines the company's dive into Kubernetes, and how it could make the platform more enterprise-ready.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) currently dominates the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market, and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. However, Kubernetes may pose a threat to this dominance, as it can help developers manage containers at scale—especially as Microsoft, Red Hat, and Google Cloud Platform are all aligned around Kubernetes, Asay noted in this article.

