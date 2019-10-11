10 more ways Alexa can help you get your work done

Alexa offers an array of business-related skills to facilitate your workday. Check out 10 of our favorites.
I wrote an article a couple of years back about 10 ways Alexa can help you get your work done.
In the time since my article was published Alexa further expanded her capabilities in the business realm. Here are ten more ways you can use Alexa while on the job.
SEE: Amazon Alexa: An insider's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
1. Use Alexa for Business
Alexa for Business is a service offered by Amazon, which integrates Alexa into business environments. Think of it as an intelligent assistant to help you be more productive in meeting rooms, at desks, or even with Alexa home devices.
For example, the meeting room options allow you to reserve conference rooms, schedule meetings, dial into meetings, and connect to meeting equipment control technological devices.
2. Find repair or service providers
The Intently.co skill can connect you with more than one million service providers to install, maintain, repair, or remove infrastructural elements such as electrical devices, plumbing, educational providers, multimedia professionals, and so forth.
It works by checking your location or geographical area and obtaining a list of more than one million service providers. All you have to do is ask Alexa for a plumber, and it will connect you with qualified service providers in your location within minutes.
3. Receive web analytics
The Web Analytics Assistant skill links with your Google Analytics account to provide you with information about your company's website, how it's operating, and what sort of traffic it's experiencing.
Detailed queries can give you specific information such as a full report for a specific data or timeframe.
SEE: Alexa for Business: Cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
4. Tracking business travel details
Business travel can be grueling. The Expedia for Alexa skill can make it easier by providing you with information about your trip, what to do, and where to stay. It can book reservations and inform you about your flight and other schedule information.
5. Task tracking
The Wunder Link skill can hook you into the Wunderlist task manager app, which helps you manage your professional or personal to-do list. Using this skill allows you to add tasks, create item lists (such as for grocery shopping) discover deadlines, and manage your inbox, among other functions.
6. Determining business taxes
The Sales Tax Calculator skill can help you determine what taxes accompany purchases. It's a simple, yet powerful tool, which helps alleviate the tedium of working with spreadsheets or manual calculators.
SEE: Amazon Echo: An Insider's guide (free PDF)
7. Obtaining voice metrics
The Voice Metrics skill can provide information regarding any aspect of your business. Using your Amazon account, it links to a Zapier account where it can pull data from Google Sheets, Slack Board, or any other source using a programmable REST API.
8. Amazon Seller Central
The Amazon Seller Central skill allows companies, which sell products on Amazon to obtain data about their sales statistics. You can find out what your profit levels are, how inventory is doing, order status, pricing and inventory recommendations, and more.
9. Expense Tracker
The Expense Tracker skill enables users to keep a record of income and business expenditures. Simple and straightforward, it offers a tally of transactions for future reference.
10. Scrum Master
Agile methods are popular in technological fields, and Scrum Master is one common element. The Scrum Master skill can assist you in facilitating Scrum meetings and coordinating work elements among teams.
Also see
- How to become an Alexa developer: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- How to shop with Alexa and get early access to deals (TechRepublic)
- How to use the Alexa app in Windows 10 (TechRepublic)
- What can Siri and Cortana do to catch up to Alexa and Google Assistant? (TechRepublic)
- DevOps: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Microsoft HoloLens 2: An insider's guide (TechRepublic download)
- How smart tech is transforming the transportation industry (TechRepublic Premium)
- Technology that changed us: The 1970s, from Pong to Apollo (ZDNet)
- These smart plugs are the secret to a seamless smart home (CNET)
- The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)
- Tom Merritt's Top 5 series (TechRepublic on Flipboard)