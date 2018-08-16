10 of the highest paying work-from-home jobs available

Working from home is growing in popularity as more industries embrace the concept, digital technologies enable new levels of collaboration, and new generations push for broader remote work policies and flexible scheduling.

According to a report from FlexJobs, analyzing data from the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 3.9 million US employees (2.9% of the total workforce) work from home at least half of the time. The report also found some surprising details about which professionals are working remotely.

The average telecommuter is 46 years of age, or older, the report said. This person also typically has a bachelor's degree and makes more money than their in-office counterpart. The population of men and women who telecommute is roughly the same, the report said.

SEE: Telecommuting policy (Tech Pro Research)

Telecommuting, or working from home, isn't just a pipe dream or a rare benefit anymore—it's a reality for many types of work. And professionals can still make good money while working from home, according to a new FlexJobs blog post.

Here are 10 great high-paying jobs you can do from home and their median annual salaries:

Attorney - $81,439 Business Analyst - $58,805 Forensic Computer Analyst - $66,577 Investor - $96,476 IT Manager - $75,000 Marketing Manager - $62,650 Nurse Practitioner - $89,043 Pharmaceutical Sales - $51,204 Radiologist - $260,604 Software Developer - $69,083

"Making a great salary and working from home aren't necessarily mutually exclusive," the post said. "Finding a high-paying, work-from-home job, especially if you're a highly skilled, experienced job seeker in a career sector where your services are in demand, is very possible."

Of course, high-paying remote jobs are more likely for those in managerial positions or those with more experience, the post noted. For more information, read the full post here.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Three of the highest paying work-from-home jobs are radiologist, investor, and nurse practitioner. — FlexJobs, 2018

The average telecommuter is 46 years old, or older, and usually makes a higher median salary than someone working in an office. — FlexJobs, 2018

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see