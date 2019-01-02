10 popular remote jobs, and how much they pay

Historically low unemployment rates in the US provide more flexibility to job seekers when it comes to finding a position that offers the right fit—particularly for those in high-demand fields like development, according to a recent report from FlexJobs.

Working remotely is a major perk that many job candidates seek: Some 77% of workers said they would be more likely to accept a job offer if they knew they could telecommute at least some of the time. Another 97% of employees said a job with flexibility would have a positive impact on their overall quality of life, with 28% reporting that they would take a pay cut in exchange for the option to work from home, according to a FlexJobs survey.

Fully remote jobs may bring to mind positions like data entry, writing, and customer service to the forefront; however, many more positions exist across several other industries, including tech, finance, and medicine, the report noted.

"With many more job openings than workers to fill them, job seekers can better leverage the current tight labor market to land a job that offers the opportunity to work remotely, which has become a high priority for today's workforce," Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, said in a press release. "As leaders in the remote work industry, we want job seekers to be aware that the remote job marketplace covers more than one or two industries, and remote jobs are available across different career levels as well."

Based on data in the FlexJobs' database, here are 10 of the most common remote jobs and their average annual pay, according to salary data from PayScale.

Average pay $52,263/year

Account managers work across many different industries and companies, with their daily roles typically involving managing client accounts and relationships.

Average pay $50,357/year

Accountants handle financial-related tasks including invoicing, billing, taxes, payments, and more.

Average pay $41,113/year

Bookkeepers usually prepare financial reports, allocate and verify accounts, and perform audits. They usually have previous accounting experience.

Average pay $71,017/year

Business development managers typically work to gain new clients and business via phone, emails, in-person meetings, and video calls, and have previous sales experience.

Average pay $87,575/year

Client services directors handle client relationships, with tasks including making sales pitches, developing relationships, and identifying client needs.

Average pay $36,839/year

Remote customer service reps assist customers via email, phone, chat, or social media, and answer product questions, help resolve problems, and sometimes sell services to customers.

Average pay $69,687/year

Among the most in-demand tech professionals, software developers come in a variety of titles (such as front end, back end, iOS, Android, or JavaScript developers) and perform duties including programming, developing, and architecting software, websites, apps, or products.

Average pay $40,590/year

Medical coders are responsible for assigning and validating procedural and diagnostic codes for medical practices, and often require certifications such as RHIA, RHIT, CCS, CCS-P, CPC, or CPC-H.

Average pay $63,245/year

The rise of telemedicine has led to an increase in remote nurses, who provide support and care via phone or video chatting with patients. These professionals must be strong communicators, and able to coordinate with doctors and other care providers virtually.

Average pay $34,974/year

Remote tutors work with all grade levels, including college students, conducting tutoring sessions via phone, email, or video chat. They typically require a bachelor's degree or expertising in the subject matter being taught.

