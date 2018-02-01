10 tips to help you get the most out of macOS High Sierra

Since its launch in September 2017, High Sierra—version 10.13 of Apple's macOS operating system—has seen some ups and downs in terms of security. However, the OS still defines that user experience for Apple users across laptops and desktops, and includes a number of useful features (and fixes for security issues that arise).

High Sierra included updates in web browsing, file systems, and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) creation capabilities. "While the updates may seem simple, they will help set the stage for Apple's approach to computing in the future," TechRepublic's Conner Forrest wrote.

Here are 10 TechRepublic articles with High Sierra tips and tricks to help professional users become more productive with the OS.

This comprehensive guide, written by Forrest, offers information for businesses and professionals using High Sierra, including its new features and what parts of the business may be impacted.

In our most popular High Sierra story, TechRepublic contributing writer Jesus Vigo describes the steps needed to create a bootable USB installer drive for the OS. The USB installation method significantly cuts down the time needed per install, especially for users with limited internet access or metered connections.

In this article, Forrest describes how to check your machine's compatibility with High Sierra, and then how to download and install the OS.

A High Sierra vulnerability discovered in November 2017 allowed attackers to login as an admin using a blank password. Here, I explained how to enable or disable root users and protect your machine, before Apple released their fix.

The macOS recovery partition offers an easy way to troubleshoot or reinstall a problematic macOS installation, by accessing the operating system's installation files stored on your Mac's hidden partition, Vigo wrote. Here, he explains how to create the recovery partition within minutes.

Sometimes, you need to share folders across a network and across platforms, and the ability to do so is built into macOS. Here, TechRepublic contributing writer Jack Wallen walks you through the process for sharing folders from High Sierra.

Some upgrades to macOS High Sierra reportedly caused Touch ID to stop working. In this article, Wallen explains how to quickly fix the issue.

Mac users sometimes need to access Windows applications to get work down. Here, Forrest walks through how to use Microsoft Remote Desktop on High Sierra to connect the two ecosystems.

Is your Mac suffering from low drive space? In this article, Wallen explains how to manually reclaim space with a built-in storage manager.

Moving to the macOS Finder can be difficult for professionals used to other platforms. Here, Wallen explains how to make the Sidebar better suited for your individual needs, by using bookmarks.

