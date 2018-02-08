10 tips to help you negotiate and manage work from home arrangements

Working from home has exploded in recent years: The number of people telecommuting in the US increased 115% between 2005 and 2015, according to a report from FlexJobs, with 43% of all US employees working remotely at least occasionally, according to Gallup.

The rise of remote work brings about a number of opportunities and challenges for both employees and managers. Here are 10 TechRepublic articles full of tips for how to negotiate remote work, whether you are a manager or an employee.

To reap the benefits of working from home, you first need to have permission from your manager. In this article, TechRepublic contributing writer Susan Harkins offers tips on how to make your case with your boss and demonstrate the benefits your company will gain when you work at home.

Are you the manager making the decision of whether or not an employee should work from home? Here, Harkins lays out 10 questions to ask about your management style, your department, and your employee to help you make the best choice for the company.

Even if you're well-suited to work from home, maintaining your productivity can be a challenge, according to TechRepublic contributing writer Dave Johnson. In this article, he offers some suggestions for making sure you're as effective and efficient as possible while telecommuting.

Are you looking to work from home even part time, or shift your hours to gain a better work/life balance? In this article, I explain some tips for negotiating a more flexible schedule with your employer.

Does your boss still need more convincing about the benefits of telecommuting? Here, TechRepublic contributing writer Nick Hardiman discusses the conclusions drawn by a British industry panel addressing benefits of and concerns over working remotely.

Though interruptions are a fact of life in IT and every other field, there are certain steps you can take to minimize their impact on your productivity. In this article, TechRepublic contributing writing Scott Matteson offers practical suggestions on how to maintain control of your day, whether you work from home or in an office.

With nearly half of all employees nationwide working from home at least part of the time, managers must determine new ways to keep track of their teams. Here, TechRepublic contributing writer Moira Alexander explains some of the top issues discussed at the 2017 TRaD (telecommuting, remote, and distributed) Works Forum on effective remote management.

Managing remote teams can create issues with communication, collaboration, productivity, file sharing, document management, privacy and security, and existing infrastructure, according to Alexander. In this article, she offers several tips for businesses considering a distributed model for functional or project teams to ensure work stays on track.

Remote work requires several tools in the home office, ranging from the basic to the complex. Here, TechRepublic multiplatform reporter Olivia Krauth lays out all of the essentials, as recommended by remote workers themselves.

Managing full time telecommuters and those who periodically work away from the office creates a unique challenge for C-level executives, according to TechRepublic contributing writer Mary Shacklett. Here, she offers IT leadership tips on managing home office workers so all parties involved can reap the maximum benefits from the arrangement.

