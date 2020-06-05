12 top Father's Day gift ideas for techie and non-techie dads

If you want to be dad's favorite this year, choose one of these cool gifts from our roundup.

It's tougher to buy Father's Day gifts when many stores are still observing limited hours and social distancing. To make your shopping easier, here's a roundup of gift ideas.

The techie dad will appreciate a high-tech power strip, the outdoorsy dad will be pleased to have the ultimate water bottle, and the athletic dad will dig having a smart rowing machine so he can skip going to the gym, or a new Fitbit to monitor his workout. There's also a fantastic curved monitor that works for a home office and for the gamer dad, and a cool new Chromebook that is a 2-in-1 detachable.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Image: Lenovo The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook powered by MediaTek Helio P60T is a 2-in-1 detachable with touch-optimized UI and a 10.1" screen. $299 at Best Buy

Purist Water Bottle Image: Purist Purist is a San Francisco Bay Area-based creator of hydration bottles. Inspired by the lotus effect, the brand has created a process that transforms silicon dioxide into a smooth glass interior without any aftertaste. It's ideal for water, beer, coffee or any beverage. The bottles come in 10 oz, 18 oz. or 32 oz. sizes. $40 at Purist

Manscaped ear and nose hair trimmer Image: Manscaped Face it, there comes a time when most dads need an ear and nose hair trimmer. Manscaped has a premium new version that they've cleverly named The Weed Whacker. It even comes with a lifetime guarantee. $39 at Manscaped

Monos CleanPod UVC LED wand Image: Monos The Monos CleanPod is a portable UVC LED wand that can be used to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria that lives on surfaces such as dad's smartphone or keyboard. $90 at Monos

Austere surge protector Image: Austere Sure, it's a surge protector. But not just any surge protector. The Austere line is sleek and doesn't even look like a traditional surge protector, which is why it will appeal to a techie dad. The Austere Series V Power has six outlets and eight outlet versions available with 3,000 joules of surge protection. The Series VII Power has six outlet and eight outlet versions available with 4,000 joules of surge protection. Some of the key features include smartfit outlets with precise spacing between plugs, a WovenArmor power cable made with Kevlar, and Omniport USB fast charging plugs for flexibility to charge different technology products at once. They also include LED indicators that alert consumers when it is on, grounded and when it has run out of joules and not protecting the products that are plugged in. $130 at Austere

ZVOX AV50 noise-cancelling headphones Image: ZVOX These affordable noise-cancelling headphones have a built-in microphone and Bluetooth technology. They feature AccuVoice, which is helping users work from home. It brings out the voices in Zoom meetings and minimizes the sounds in the background. $70 at Amazon

The Ergatta Rower Image: Ergatta The Ergatta Rower is a smart rowing machine with gaming-inspired workouts so that users can compete against themselves and others in the Ergatta community. It allows for multiple user profiles so that more than just dad can set it to their fitness levels. It also offers a separate monthly Ergatta membership. $1,999 at Ergatta

Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds Image: Jabra These wireless earbuds offer dad wire-free access to calls and music. The manufacturer advertises up to 7.5 hours of listening on a single charge and an extra two charges in the case. The Elite Active 75t come in Navy, Black and Copper Black. $179 at Best Buy

Samsung CJ791 Series 34-Inch Curved Monitor Image: Samsung Give dad a new tool for his home office. This Samsung 34-inch curved monitor features QLED technology and Wide Quad HD resolution. The nearly bezel-less frame offers a clean look and with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, the monitor supports data and power transmission through a single cable connection. It's also great for gaming. $773 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 Image: Fitbit The Fitbit Versa 2 is the latest version of the popular Versa smartwatch. It offers Amazon Alexa that's built-in, Spotify, and Fitbit Pay as well as an always-on display mode and new sleep features like Sleep Score, smart wake and Sleep Mode plus improved battery that lasts for 6+ days. $199 at Best Buy

Related Garments face mask, underwear and sock bundle Image: Related Garments Related Garments introduces new face masks to match their underwear and socks. These are fun designs for dad to lounge in around the house or wear at the supermarket to stand out from the rest. Forget the old dad underwear and socks of yesteryear. These are for cool dads only. $39 at Related Garments