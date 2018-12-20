13 in-demand tech certifications that will help you get a better job

With a tight tech labor market, employees with the right skills and certifications can net high salaries for in-demand positions, according to a recent report from Robert Half Technology. While many organizations offer certifications for technology workers and project managers—some of which can drastically increase an employee's salary—it can be overwhelming to know which to pursue.

Ten out of 12 IT leaders said that certifications are worthwhile for employees, according to a TechRepublic CIO Jury poll. Most also agreed that while nothing can replace practical experience, certifications can act as a benchmark of employees' capabilities.

Some 43% of technology leaders said they are willing to increase the salary or compensation package when they hire for certain hard-to-fill positions, the report found.

Some of the most in-demand technical skills and expertise are .NET, Angular, Apache Spark, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, C#, cloud and Software as a Service (SaaS), Golang, Hadoop, Java, JavaScript, machine learning, SQL, PHP, Python, R, ReactJS and React Native, Ruby on Rails, and Swift, according to the report.

Here are 13 of the most highly-valued tech certifications, in alphabetical order:

Agile and Scrum AWS Certified Solutions Architect Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) CompTIA A+ Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) IT Service Management (ITSM) Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure Project Management Professional (PMP)

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

PMP, MCSE, and CISSP are among the most in-demand tech certifications. — Robert Half Technology, 2018

43% of technology leaders said they are willing to increase the salary or compensation package when they hire for certain hard-to-fill positions. — Robert Half Technology, 2018

