15 companies that are hiring remote workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

Jobs are out there, even in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, if you know where to look. Flexjobs has a list of 15 companies that can help you find remote work.

Flexjobs has released a list of 15 companies that have posted the most remote work jobs during the coronavirus pandemic along with lists of the industries hiring the most remote workers and the best entry-level remote jobs.

The post is geared toward recent college graduates, who Flexjobs said are "set to enter a difficult job market." Difficult may be an understatement, considering unemployment has reached levels unseen since the Great Depression.

Unemployment ultimately peaked at 24.9% during the Great Depression and Forbes speculates it may already be higher if certain underrepresented job seekers are included in the report.

With job prospects dim, many may have given up on finding a dream job, or even began worrying about finding a job of any kind with many businesses still shut down. Flexjobs said that job seekers who want to expand their horizons don't need to be worried though.

"If you are willing to think outside the box and look at entry-level jobs in industries that haven't been as impacted by the pandemic, you can find employment. And if you expand your search to include remote jobs, you won't be limited by where you live—which can open the door to countless more opportunities," Flexjobs said.

Companies hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic

Fifteen companies, many of whom fall into the six tech sectors booming during the pandemic, are posting more remote jobs on Flexjobs than others. Those seeking entry-level positions can look to:

Staffing and consulting firm Robert Half International, which is hiring for a variety of remote jobs including computer operations, analytics, and IT

Randstad, which is trying to fill remote positions similar to Robert Half



Online education platform K12 is looking for remote teachers, administrative assistants, and multimedia technicians



Aerotek is a staffing firm that fills jobs in the tech, engineering, and skilled trades fields



Appen is a tech services company hiring search engine evaluators and other data analytics jobs



Other companies mentioned include education company Pearson, UnitedHealth Group, video game services firm Keywords Studios, and others. Be sure to check out the full Flexjobs article for the list with links to the job postings from those companies.

The types of jobs and the industries looking for remote workers

Along with the list of 15 companies looking for remote workers, Flexjobs also mentioned 10 industries that are expanding remote hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are suited to newly graduated tech professionals or those who've lost employment during the shutdown.

IT, project management, and internet/ecommerce jobs are just three of the 10 expanding remote work. If you want to step outside of tech to find employment, be sure to read the full article at Flexjobs.

Lastly, the types of remote jobs Flexjobs said are booming during the pandemic include software development, technical support, graphic design, and social media specialist, all of which are perfectly suited for new and experienced tech professionals alike.

