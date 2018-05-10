2 upcoming Windows 10 features that business users will love

Microsoft's Windows 10 Redstone builds for Insiders often contain a host of cool new features for users. But a few features in recent builds stood out, as they will change the way professionals get work done.

In the Redstone 5 Build number 17666, released Wednesday, Microsoft introduced the cloud clipboard. As noted by Mary Jo Foley of our sister site ZDNet, the feature is an extension of the standard clipboard that will let Windows users copy content across multiple devices. For example, a user could copy text on one device and access or paste it on another.

As noted by the blog post announcing the release, users simply press WIN+V to access the new clipboard. The clipboard will also have a history of what's been clipped in the past, so users can return to something they may have copied and pasted previously.

"This history is roamed using the same technology which powers Timeline and Sets, which means you can access your clipboard across any PC with this build of Windows or higher," the post said. The clipboard history supports plain text, HTML, and images—as long as they are smaller than 1MB.

In addition to the history feature, users can also pin items that they use frequently to the clipboard, the post said. This will keep users from having to go back and copy content they often use in presentations, emails, or contracts, for example.

The other new feature that professionals will love is the modern snipping experience that was introduced in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17661. As noted by the blog post announcing the release in early May, the feature simplifies the process for taking screenshots, and makes it easier to annotate and share them.

"WIN + Shift + S will now bring up a snipping toolbar - snip a rectangle, something a bit more freeform, or full screen and it will go straight to your clipboard," the post said.

However, if you want to do more than just share it from the clipboard, the clip can immediately be opened in the now-standalone Screen Sketch app. Once in the app, users can annotate and edit their clips as well. This could impact users building presentations, those grabbing screenshots for training and education, and more.

These new features are in Insider builds now, but if they were to move into a mainline release, it could be very beneficial for frontline professionals and executives alike working in a Windows shop.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The new cloud clipboard feature in Windows 10 will allow users to copy content across devices, making work prep much easier.

Windows 10's new modern snipping experience simplifies the process for taking, annotating, and sharing screenshots.

