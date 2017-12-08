20 must-read TechRepublic downloads about IT jobs, Office tips, security basics, and more

In addition to keeping up with the day-to-day news that business and technology leaders need to know about, TechRepublic publishes in-depth reports and ebooks about timely topics like cybersecurity, cloud, and IT careers, as well as time-saving power tips for using Microsoft Office. Here are 20 of the PDF downloads TechRepublic published in 2017. The downloads are free for registered TechRepublic and ZDNet members.

SEE: Server deployment/migration checklist (Tech Pro Research)

Career

1. IT Jobs in 2020: A leader's guide

This ebook, based on a special report from TechRepublic and sister site ZDNet, examines the effect that AI, automation, and other emerging technology will have on IT job roles and staffing needs. It contains a series of articles about how CIOs and IT departments can adapt and optimize for coming changes.

2. The state of women in computer science: An investigative report

For this exclusive cover story, writer Alison DeNisco Rayome spent months talking with women from schools like Carnegie Mellon, MIT, and Georgia Tech to find out why so few earn computer science degrees, despite efforts toward achieving gender parity in introductory classes.

3. Digital transformation: A CXO's guide

This ZDNet/TechRepublic special report examines strategies to leverage technologies like IoT, automation, and analytics to enhance customer experience and optimize business processes. It provides advice for business leaders, original research, and helpful case studies of the digital transformation process.

4. Tips for building and advancing your leadership career

According to a 2017 survey of 4,100 executives and employees, companies where leadership has adopted digital business models were 38% more likely to report strong revenue and profit growth. This download elaborates on what those business leaders did, and provides tips for replicating their success.

5. 44 simple ways to sharpen your writing skills

Even if writing isn't your primary job responsibility, learning to write well can be beneficial for your career. These tips for writing more clearly and concisely will come in handy when you're sending emails, Slack messages, and other routine written communication.

Security

6. Cybersecurity in an IoT and mobile world

The increasing presence of mobile and IoT devices in the workplace can improve communication and raise productivity, but each connected device also brings new security risks. This special report from ZDNet and TechRepublic looks at the risks of IoT and mobile and offers advice on security management strategies.

7. What is blockchain? Understanding the technology and the revolution

The blockchain is bringing significant opportunities to the enterprise, from financial services to IP protection to job documentation. This ebook explains what the blockchain is, how it works, and the revolutionary impact it's likely to have on business.

8. Cyberweapons are now in play: From US sabotage of a North Korean missile test to hacked emergency sirens in Dallas

For this long-form report, Senior Writer Dan Patterson talked with international cybersecurity experts about why cyberattacks are the future of warfare and how AI and machine learning are part of the solution.

9. 17 tips for protecting Windows computers and Macs from ransomware

No device is immune to attacks, regardless of operating system. This guide provides Windows and Mac-specific tips to reduce your risks of being plagued by ransomware.

10. How to build a successful career in cybersecurity

Postings for cybersecurity jobs are increasing, and there's constant talk of shortages in this field. This guide provides helpful information on how to explore potential careers, land your first cybersecurity job, and expand your knowledge once you're there.

Microsoft

11. Open source champion Munich heads back to Windows

The German city of Munich made a name for itself by rejecting Microsoft in favor of Linux on its PCs, but in 2017, the city decided to switch back to Windows. TechRepublic Chief Reporter Nick Heath has been following this story for several years, and this ebook contains his reporting about the decision to return to Windows, and the ramifications that will have.

12. IT pro's guide to the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

When the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update began rolling out in the fall of 2017, it introduced a variety of new features and enhancements. This ebook is your guide to the most notable changes, and how to use the new features.

13. 50 time-saving tips to speed your work in Microsoft Office

Even Microsoft Office experts sometimes find themselves doing things the hard way. This ebook provides tips on how to accomplish tasks more efficiently in Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and more.

14. 30 things you should never do in Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office expert Susan Harkins is here to help you avoid confusion and save time. Following the advice in this ebook will ensure that you make fewer mistakes in Word, Excel, and Outlook.

15. Build your Excel skills with these 10 power tips

This ebook contains techniques and shortcuts, based on some of TechRepublic's most popular articles, that will help you save time, do better work, and get the most out of Excel's tools and features.

Cloud

16. The cloud v. data center decision

This special report from ZDNet and TechRepublic examines a decision many companies are now facing: what to move to the cloud and what (if anything) to keep in the data center. A series of articles weigh the pros and cons of shifting workloads to the cloud and keeping them on premises.

17. The art of the hybrid cloud

While cloud computing is consuming more of the services that power businesses, many organizations are trying to find the right mix between public and private cloud solutions. The series of articles in this ZDNet and TechRepublic special report looks at how cloud strategies can satisfy privacy, security, and regulatory demands.

18. The future of Everything as a Service

Shifting from maintaining applications and systems in-house to a cloud-based, as-a-service model can save companies money and time. This ZDNet and TechRepublic special report contains a series of articles about the rise of XaaS, and how to make cloud services work for your business.

19. Essential reading for IT leaders: 10 books on cloud computing

Want to raise your cloud computing IQ? Check out this must-read list containing a variety of titles that cover the most critical details—from technical to historical to practical to speculative. These books will help you understand why the cloud is so important, how it has evolved, and the benefits it can bring to your business.

20. Microsoft Azure: What IT and business leaders need to know

Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, offers services like virtual machines, object storage, and content delivery networks (CDNs), plus other services that leverage proprietary Microsoft technologies. This ebook examines the pros and cons of the platform, and provides advice on how to make it work for your business.

Get the highlights of TechRepublic's articles, features, and downloads by subscribing to our Best of the Week newsletter. Subscribe

Also see