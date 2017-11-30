2017's best tech gifts for the holidays

Image: PowerUp Toys

Thanksgiving is over, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, and the holiday season upon us. If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, now's the time!

Unfortunately, picking the perfect gift for the gadget-lovers on your list can be a challenge. Never fear, we'll help you pick a great gift for your favorite techie.

From tech gadgets like drones to wearables like the Apple Watch to Raspberry Pis, TechRepublic put together a list of great holiday gift ideas for your kids, family members, co-workers, and tech-loving friends. Take a look at this year's latest tech trends, and even take a trip down memory lane to see what was 2016's best items.

The best tech gifts of 2017

Looking for a few tech-centric holiday decorations? Check out these 30 amazingly geeky Christmas and holiday decorations.

The worst tech gifts of 2017

If you're still not sure about what gifts and gadgets to put under the tree, at least make sure you stay away from these. While the Amazon Key may seem like a thoughtful gift, the privacy-conscious individuals might want to leave the in-home package delivery up to Santa and his elves.

The best tech gifts of 2016

Some trends are only good for one season, while others are here to stay. Check out some of last year's best gift gadget ideas that your friends and family will still love. (Just don't accidentally get them the same gift twice).

