22 project management training courses that help you master Six Sigma, agile and scrum

Whether you want to learn project management fundamentals or advanced topics, this training bundle has it all. You'll also get tips on acing the Project Management Professional certification exams.

Image: Prostock-Studio, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Project managers are integral to business success--they're responsible for ensuring the company's deliverables are completed on time, within budget and with minimal errors. So, it's not surprising that project managers are paid handsomely.

If you're keen on training to become a project manager and help businesses run like a well-oiled machine, check out the Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle. This online training features 22 courses on top project management frameworks like Six Sigma, agile and Jira, along with other fundamentals. For a limited time, this training bundle is offered for 98% off its usual price of $4,400.

With courses from seasoned managers and entrepreneurs, this jam-packed training bundle leaves no stone unturned when it comes to teaching you how to manage an entire project cycle efficiently. You'll understand what goes on in each phase, from initiation and planning, all the way down to sprint retrospectives.

If you decide to get serious and pursue project management as a career, you'll find the courses on acing the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification exams especially beneficial. On top of giving you a vast collection of real-world scenarios, you'll also get study aids, exam preparation tips and learning tools that will help you pass the tests with flying colors.

Normally retailing for $4,400, you can get the Premium 2021 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle on sale for only $45.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.