3 reasons why you should give Debian a try

Have you ever heard of Ubuntu Linux? What about Linux Mint or Elementary OS? Those are all Linux distributions that are very user-friendly and do a great job of helping users ease into the world of Linux. But have you heard of Debian?

Debian is that distribution of Linux that all three of the previously mentioned distributions are based on. But why should you try Debian, when you can go the more popular route? Let me give you three reasons.

The first reason: Stability. Debian adheres to a very strict policy, found in the Debian Policy Manual, that details every aspect of what a package may contain as well as how it can interact with other packages. No other distribution goes to such great lengths with included packages.

The second reason you should try Debian is that Debian only installs with free, open source software. However, if that isn't enough for you, you can always add the non-free repository and install whatever you want. Speaking of software, the Debian repositories contain over 45,000 applications, so chances are pretty good you'll find what you're looking for.

The third reason: Stability, take two. Debian is a mixed rolling release distribution, which means it releases when no Release-Critical bugs remain. Because of this, Debian does not release when there are deal breaking bugs to be found. Not one. Although this means a strict release schedule is nowhere to be found, it does ensure that every release is rock solid. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more stable distribution of Linux. Period. So what are you waiting for? Give Debian a try. You won't look back.

Automatically sign up for TechRepublic's Open Source Weekly Newsletter for more hot tips and tricks. Subscribe

Also See