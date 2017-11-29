4 iPhone X Face ID tips, tricks, and cool features

Apple's Face ID, which is one of the biggest features on the iPhone X, allows you to unlock your iPhone, authenticate with Apple Pay, and more using only your face. Face ID is more than just an authentication mechanism—it also provides useful iPhone X features, including the ability to lock out notifications to anyone but you.

Here is information on how to reset Face ID if it's not working properly, as well as Face ID tips and tricks to make your iPhone X more secure.

SEE: Mobile device computing policy (Tech Pro Research)

How to reset Face ID

If you set up your iPhone X hastily, you might have incorrectly calibrated Face ID during the setup process. You can easily reset Face ID and recalibrate it if you're having difficulty unlocking the device. Follow these steps.

Open the Settings app. Navigate to Face ID & Passcode. Enter your iOS passcode to gain access to these settings. Tap Reset Face ID and follow the instructions for setting up Face ID again.

This will give you an opportunity to properly position your face in frame and complete the setup a second time if you're having difficulty with Face ID.

How to use Face ID with third-party apps

Touch ID is not on the iPhone X—Face ID is now the authentication method used by apps that previously enabled Touch ID. When you first launch an app that can authenticate with Face ID/Touch ID, you'll get a prompt from iOS asking if you'd like to give the app access to Face ID. Enabling this feature will give the app the ability to authenticate you with Face ID when logging in.

If you wish to see a list of the apps that have access and/or revoke or give access to previously denied apps, follow these steps.

Open the Settings app. Navigate to Face ID & Passcode | Other Apps (Figure A).

Figure A

In this section you will be able to see all of the apps that have requested access to authenticate you with Face ID. Enabled apps are apps that you've given access to, and disabled apps are the ones that you've denied access to. This is where you can give or revoke access to any of the apps listed. Apps that have been denied will fall back to using a password-based authentication method.

SEE: Cybersecurity in an IoT and mobile world (free PDF) (ZDNet/TechRepublic special report)

How to enable or disable the attention aware features

iPhone X can react differently if you're looking at your device and giving it your direct attention. From hiding notifications on the Lock Screen to lowering the volume of alerts coming in, Apple will likely expand this functionality with future iOS updates.

To enable the attention aware features (or disable them if you don't like them), follow these steps.

Open the Settings app. Navigate to Face ID & Passcode. Enable (or disable) the option for Attention Aware Features.

Once enabled, the camera will check for your attention before dimming the display or lowering the volume of alerts. You'll also see that the Lock Screen hides notification text.

SEE: Face ID is so good you won't miss the Home button (ZDNet)

How to require your eyes are open to unlock the iPhone X

You may have noticed that when you unlock your iPhone X with Face ID, by default, it requires that your eyes are open and looking at the device. When enabled, this option uses the TrueDepth camera to provide an additional level of security; this will ensure that you are looking at the iPhone X with your eyes opened before it will unlock the device. With this disabled, only a facial feature check will be performed. If you're concerned about security you should keep this option enabled.

You can disable this feature, or re-enable it by following these steps.

Open the Settings app. Navigate to Face ID & Passcode. Enable the option for Require Attention for Face ID.

For more iPhone-related tips, subscribe to our Apple Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see