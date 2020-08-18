4 tips to make migrating to a new iPad, iPhone, or Mac easier

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Make sure you allow enough time to complete the process and round up helpful resources to make the task frustration free.

Buying a new iPhone is usually an exciting purchase--more features, better camera, the latest design. The main disadvantage is migrating all of your data from your old device to your new one. It doesn't have to be that way. If you've got an iPhone or other Apple device, here is some advice to make that process go smoothly.

Round up your resources

Before you start, look up some advice about how to complete the process. Erik Eckel has a comprehensive guide on TechRepublic Premium. Apple has how-tos as well. It never hurts to find a friend you can IM or Slack on this topic if you really get stuck.

Understand your starting point

If you use iCloud, the migration process is pretty straightforward. As long as your settings have captured the data you need, it's simple to use your iCloud storage to migrate your existing data to your new phone. Eckel walks walks through this migration method in his thorough guide.

Allot enough time for the task

When you have to complete a chore that you'd rather avoid, it's easy to put it off until the end of the day. You also may wait until the last minute before a trip or a deadline to migrate your existing phone data to your new phone. Don't do that. Instead, give yourself enough time to get the job done and pad your time estimate by at least 30 minutes. The process may be simple and quick, but you can't always anticipate problems that may pop up along the way. Block out enough time to complete the migration, and consider it bonus time in your calendar if you finish sooner.

Hit the pause button if necessary

Unless managing iPhones is part of your job, this task may be unfamiliar and frustrating. If you get stuck at a certain point, take a break. Figuring out a particular element of the migration will not get any easier if you're in the wrong state of mind.

Don't wipe your old device yet

It's tempting to hit the "factory reset" button as soon as your new migration is complete, but resist the temptation.. Instead, put your device in a secure spot and set a calendar reminder to do the wipe in a week. This will give you a back-up plan in case you missed something in the initial migration. Also, setting a reminder will erase any security risks that exist on your old device.

Plan for the future

It's never too soon to plan for your next phone upgrade. In his guide, Eckelalso covers other storage options for your data as well as the optimal backup settings for your new device. Get off to a good start with your new iPhone by checking these settings now and making your next migration even easier.

