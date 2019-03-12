4 ways to keep employees from quitting

Managers are not doing enough to engage workers, as nearly 1 in 5 employees characterized their employers as 'horrible,' according to an Achievers report.

Only 21% of employees are fully engaged at work, leaving the majority of workers disengaged or uninterested, according to an Achievers report released Tuesday. Disengaged employees present a huge threat to business success, the report found, leading to high turnover rates, lower productivity, and decreasing profits.

The top reasons for employee disinterest include a lack of career growth and recognition, inadequate compensation, poor manager relationships, and a lack of executive action on employee feedback, the report found.

Bad managers have consistently been a huge factor leading employees to leave their jobs. With more than one in five employees saying that their managers are "horrible" and never act on feedback, according to the report, the problem persists.

However, managers can take action to help retain disengaged employees. The report identified the following strategies supervisors and companies should use to re-engage workers:

1. Help leaders and managers listen and act on feedback in real time: Instead of relying on quarterly surveys, find a way to collect employees feedback in real time, and ensure that managers have access to it to make necessary changes.

2. Prioritize recognition to engage top performers: Create a formal program that ensures employees are acknowledged for large and small successes, and tie recognition to company values and goals.

3. Understand how personal and fluid employee engagement is: The employee experience is made up of may day-to-day activities, and managers should listen to each individual's experience to tailor feedback.

4. Reinforce leadership's role in improving culture: Culture must be championed from the top, and leaders should work toward transparency and constant communication.

"Employee engagement is arguably one of the hardest business challenges, as it's so individualized and constantly changing," said Natalie Baumgartner, achievers chief workforce scientist, in a press release. "What struck me in the data is how differently each respondent prioritized their work experience and the huge opportunity to improve employee listening to understand engagement at an individual level."

