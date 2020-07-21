5 essential job search apps

If you're looking for a new job, these five apps for iOS and Android users are some of the best.

Looking for a new job used to involve buying a newspaper, cold-calling businesses, or simply taking a walk downtown to seek "now hiring" signs, but not anymore--finding a job is all about knowing the right digital tools. There are a lot of apps for job hunters, but not all are created equal. These job search apps stand out as some of the best and most unique tools to help you find the new position you're looking for.

Good&Co Good&Co "quizzifies" searching for a job, kind of like how OK Cupid does the same for dating. You can take personality tests to get matched with corporate cultures at different companies, get an idea of what career is right for you, learn more about your work style, and then use that info to find a job that's (hopefully) a good fit. Good&Co is available for iOS and Android. Good&Co

Monster Job Search



Formerly known as Jobr until Monster bought it out, the Monster Job Search app is the Tinder of finding a job. Build a profile, get suggestions, and swipe left (to pass) or right (to apply) to find the job of your dreams. Monster Job Search is available for iOS and Android. Monster Job Search

Snagajob If you're looking for hourly work to keep you going until you land something salaried, Snagajob is the app you're looking for. It's designed to be quick and simple, allowing you to upload basic personal details, link social media accounts, and fill out other categories to narrow your search. Snagajob also has a one-click application process, so applying for jobs is a snap, too. Snagajob is available on iOS and Android. Snagajob

Glassdoor Job Search Glassdoor's mobile app is unique for the same reasons its site is: You can see feedback from employees, get detailed metrics about the type of job you're applying for, and see what kind of income potential someone with your skills and training has now, and over time. Glassdoor Job Search is available on iOS and Android. Glassdoor Job Search