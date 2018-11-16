5 foundational DevOps practices your enterprise needs to succeed

In less than a decade, DevOps transitioned from a hot buzzword to a proven way to manage technology change and deliver software quickly and efficiency. However, most enterprise DevOps teams still struggle with how to get started in the workflow, according to a Thursday report from Puppet.

Puppet uncovered five foundational DevOps practices that are critical to success in any organization. While no one path to DevOps transformation exists, top performers have demonstrated that these practices are essential at every stage of DevOps development to benefit the most from the workflow, the report noted.

Special Report Riding the DevOps revolution You can download all of the articles in this special report in one PDF (free registration required). Read more

Here are the five foundational DevOps practices your organization needs to implement, according to the report.

SEE: IT leader's guide to making DevOps work (Tech Pro Research)

1. Monitoring and alerting are configurable by the team operating the service

DevOps practitioners must operate with both empowerment and accountability, the report noted. Top performing teams are able to define their own monitoring and alerting criteria when running applications and services in production. Giving teams the power to define, manage, and share their own measurement and alerting allows for the ability to share metrics to promote continuous improvement, creating a culture of continuous learning, and improving cross-team collaboration and systems thinking—all key DevOps practices, the report stated.

2. Deployment patterns for building applications or services are reused

The ability to use pre-defined deployment routines, processes, systems, and tools for building applications or end-to-end services is critical for DevOps success, according to the report. Some 46% of high performing DevOps organizations reported always reusing deployment patterns for building applications or services, compared to 2% of the lower performing organizations.

3. Testing patterns for building applications or services are reused

Similar to no. 2, organizations making the most progress in their DevOps journeys use repeatable testing patterns, the report found. High-performing organizations are 44 times more likely to use repeatable testing patterns than their lower-performing peers.

SEE: Job description: DevOps engineer (Tech Pro Research)

4. Teams contribute improvements to tooling provided by other teams

Improvements to tooling are typically manual and ad hoc, and siloed within a single team unit, the report noted. But the ability to contribute improvements to tooling provided by other teams is a key foundational capability for successful DevOps practitioners, with high performers 44 times more likely to use this practices.

5. Configurations are managed by a configuration management tool

Using a configuration management tool is emerging as a baseline for DevOps success, the report found. Automated configuration management was one of the early drivers of the DevOps movement, and allows developer and testing teams to more rapidly create products. Today, 53% of the high-performing group reported employing configuration management always, compared to 2% of the lower performers, according to the report.

Keep up to date on all of the newest tech trends. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see