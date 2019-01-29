5 in-demand tech positions and the high salaries they command

The US has the largest tech market in the world, representing 31% of the world's jobs in the field, according to a Randstad report released on Tuesday. New innovations in technologies like cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR) are pushing the industry onward and upward, the report found.
While this growth is optimal, it also places a significant strain on the talent market, according to the report. New tech means new jobs, but with a low unemployment rate, employers are having trouble filling necessary positions. Engineers dominate the list of the most sought-after positions, but designers and data scientists also make an appearance, the report found.
For employees looking to advance their careers, change career paths, or get their first job, here are the top five most in-demand tech jobs of 2019 and their salaries, according to the report:
1. Cloud engineers
Salary: $78,052 - $101,890
The cloud computing market is projected to reach $411 billion by 2020, the report found, so the demand for cloud engineers will not only remain high, but continue growing. Employers should look for candidates with a background in at least one of the big four cloud computing companies or virtualization technologies, according to the report.
2. Cybersecurity engineers
Salary: $91,640 - $120,981
Cyberattacks are also expected to increase in both number and complexity, with a 28% increase in job opportunities in this field between 2016 and 2026. As cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated, cybersecurity engineers will be needed to protect sensitive data of companies and consumers, the report said.
3. Data scientists
Salary: $84,584 - $119,323
Referred to as the most promising job of 2019, data scientists are vital for analyzing data in an organization. Businesses use this data to stay ahead of competitors, but need data scientists in order to interpret the information, according to the report.
4. Software engineers
Salary: $78,947 - $110,854
Software development professionals are projected to grow by 24% in the next few years, especially with the increase of smartphone and tablet applications on the market, the report found. With growing concerns over internet privacy and security, companies need software that will keep them protected, and engineers to develop and execute the platforms, the report added.
5. UX/interaction designers
Salary: $80,946 - 115,946
Employers are always concerned with user experience, especially with how consumers interact with products, which is where UX and interaction designers come in. Both are expected to expand by 15% over the next several years, according to the report.
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- With a low unemployment rate and evolving technology, tech employers are having trouble filling jobs with such a small talent pool. — Randstad, 2019
- Cloud engineers, cybersecurity engineers, data scientists, software engineers, and UX/interaction designers are the five most in-demand tech jobs this year. — Randstad, 2019
