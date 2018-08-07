CXO

5 job categories AI will disrupt, and how mid-market companies are responding

Reskilling workers and redesigning jobs are two priorities for organizations augmenting the workforce with tech, according to a Deloitte report.

By | August 7, 2018, 6:41 AM PST

More about artificial intelligence

Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming nearly every task, position, and organization in the marketplace, and mid-market private companies recognize that existing workers must be prepared for the shift, according to a Tuesday report from Deloitte.

The report surveyed 500 executives in the mid-market and private segments, and found that certain positions and industries are more likely to be disrupted by technologies than others. Digital disruption is likely to have a broad impact across companies in the following areas, respondents said:

  • Operations (54%)
  • Customer service (46%)
  • Marketing (41%)
  • Product development (41%)
  • Sales (39%)

SEE: IT leader's guide to the future of artificial intelligence (Tech Pro Research)

This doesn't mean that professionals in those areas are out of a job, however. Some 61% of mid-market executives said they are reskilling employees, and 57% said they are redesigning jobs to better integrate people and machines in the workplace, the report found.

Company leaders expect that these strategies and the combination of man and machine will lead to more positive outcomes for workers and leadership: 58% of executives said they anticipate a boost in worker productivity, and 55% said they expect a reduction in operational costs.

Mid-market and private enterprises are also turning to the gig economy to address talent shortages: 62% of executives said hiring gig workers allowed their company to become more agile in product and service development. Half of companies surveyed said they are now using gig workers to develop entire new lines of business, according to the report.

With a high demand for talent, mid-market companies are also focusing on methods to attract and retain Gen Z workers. Top strategies for recruiting these young professionals include creating an inclusive workforce (64%), implementing experiential learning and development (58%), and focusing on well-being (55%).

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Operations, customer service, marketing, product development, and sales are the job segments most likely to be disrupted by technology. — Deloitte, 2018
  • 61% of mid-market executives said they are reskilling employees, and 57% said they are redesigning jobs to better integrate people and machines in the workplace. — Deloitte, 2018

Also see

istock-664141678.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/Kinwun

Related Topics:

Artificial Intelligence Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Editor's Picks

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox