5 tech jobs with the happiest workers

Salary, benefits, and culture all determine worker satisfaction. Here are the tech positions with the most satisfied employees, according to Glassdoor.

Why managers must measure employee engagement Leaders need to create an engaging culture that gives skilled talent what they need to do their best work, according to Santiago Jaramillo, CEO and co-founder of Emplify.

More than half (55%) of US employees experience burnout at work, according to a recent report from the University of Phoenix, with burnout directly correlating to employee satisfaction. The factors that contribute most to an employee's happiness include salary, benefits, employee value, and work culture.

Using data from Glassdoor's Best Jobs in America for 2019 report, along with satisfaction ratings and salary reports from the job review site, Glassdoor identified the jobs with the highest employee satisfaction in the US.

"We've found that job satisfaction doesn't have to come at a financial cost — the majority of these positions pay well above the U.S. median base pay," said economic research analyst Amanda Stansell in a press release.

While the report listed top jobs across all industries, here are the five tech jobs with the highest employee satisfaction:

1. Product designer

Job Satisfaction Score: 4.5/5

Median Base Salary: $100,000

This position is responsible for the development of a product or service, creating both designs and prototypes of the specified item.

2. Data scientist

Job Satisfaction Score: 4.3/5

Median Base Salary: $108,000

Named one of the most promising jobs of 2019, data scientists collect and process system data for business, interpreting insights and increasing productivity.

3. Software development manager

Job Satisfaction Score: 4.2/5

Median Base Salary: $140,000

These managers oversee teams of software engineers, providing guidance to the team and successfully executing the development of services.

4. Product engineer

Job Satisfaction Score: 4.1/5

Median Base Salary: $77,500

Product engineers test out products and determine them fit for sale. They conduct product failure analyses and support manufacturing operations.

5. Sales engineer

Job Satisfaction Score: 4.1/5

Median Base Salary: $90,000

Engineers are some of the most in-demand jobs for Gen Z workers. Sales engineers demonstrate and present products to customers, and also troubleshoot issues the customer may be having with a product.

A few non-tech jobs topping the list include a recruiting manager, dental hygienist, sales operations manager, and marketing assistant, according to the report. The wide range of industries on the list indicates job satisfaction isn't limited to one professional, Stansell said in the release.

For advice on how to keep your employees satisfied at work, check out this TechRepublic article.

