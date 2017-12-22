5G specs approved, sets stage for next-gen business mobility

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

3GPP approved universal 5G standards Wednesday, and will finalize the vote in Sept. 2018.

Several leading networking companies said the decision allows them to begin full-scale trials to prep for commercial 5G deployment.

Several telecom companies will begin full-scale 5G trials after their international governing body approved non-standalone 5G NR standards Wednesday.

Networking giants globally were waiting for 3GPP, which oversees seven telecom standards organizations, to identify specs for the next level of connectivity. With its initial approval of the requirements, they're able to move forward with larger tests.

The specs came about six months earlier than anticipated, according to our sister site ZDNet, allowing companies to potentially accelerate 5G commercial deployment. This means that companies, and eventually consumers, could be able to take advantage of improved connectivity sooner than expected.

In a joint press release, several telecom companies outlined their next steps, with many saying they're shooting for commercial 5G deployment by 2019. Samsung said it plans to expedite its creation of 5G devices and chipsets.

For businesses, 5G could help emerging technology deploy faster and stronger. The boundaries of mobile may expand, Internet of Things (IoT) devices could grow, and mission-critical services will be easier to deploy. Professionals will have better connectivity, leading to more remote work or easier work in rural or emerging markets.

For consumers, commercial deployment could speed up connections, allowing easier use of new mobile-friendly tech like augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR).

5G deployment could create $533 billion in US gross domestic product (GDP) and $1.2 trillion in consumer benefits by 2024, according to American Consumer Institute Center for Citizen Research.

The standards will face a final vote at 3GPP's September 2018 meeting in Australia.

