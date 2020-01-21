5G to expand global device shipments in 2020

While next-generation mobile phones will see growth, PCs are projected to decline, Gartner predicts.

IBM: 2020 is a tipping point for 5G Steve Canepa, general manager of IBM's Global Media and Entertainment Industry, said that 2020 will be the year that 5G reaches an inflection point and will roll out at scale.

Global shipments of devices including PCs, tablets and mobile phones will total 2.16 billion units in 2020, a .9% increase from 2019, according to Gartner data released on Tuesday.

The projected increase in shipments can be attributed to 5G devices, which are supposed to be released at scale this year.

According to previous Gartner research, shipment rates declined by 2% year-over-year in 2019, with handsets accounting for the reduced sales rates. Worldwide shipments of devices totaled 2.14 billion units in 2019, compared to 2.22 billion in 2018.

In August of 2019, Ting Mobile's Phone Upgrade Survey determined that the two-year smartphone upgrade cycle is dead, with nearly half (47%) of users reportedly keeping mobile devices for at least three years before purchasing new devices. Top deciding factors included price and the perks of new devices not being enticing enough, Ting Mobile found.

However, Gartner's research indicated that 5G might be worth the upgrade.

Smartphone shipments in 2020

The worldwide mobile phone market is on track to grow by 1.7% in 2020, with Greater China and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific leading the way, according to the report.

Spearheading the increase in shipments will be 5G models, projected to account for 12% of shipments in 2020, and will reach 43% by 2022.

"From 2020, Gartner expects an increase in 5G phone adoption as prices decrease, 5G service coverage increases and users have better experiences with 5G phones," said Ranjit Atwal, research senior director at Gartner, in a press release.

"The market will experience a further increase in 2023, when 5G handsets will account for over 50% of the mobile phones shipped," Atwal added.

Decline in global PC market

Not all devices will see growth in 2020, however, with PC shipments taking a downturn. Throughout this year, the market will be impacted by the end of migration to Windows 10, the report found.

The professional PC market has experienced three years of growth, but replacement levels will decrease. Last week, Windows announced it would no longer support the widely used Windows 7, causing many people to replace their older devices with Windows 10 versions.

Because support for Windows 7 is officially over, the report found that most people have probably already made the switch to Windows 10.

"The PC market's future is unpredictable because there will not be a Windows 11. Instead, Windows 10 will be upgraded systematically through regular updates," Atwal said in the release. "As a result, peaks in PC hardware upgrade cycles driven by an entire Windows OS upgrade will end."

