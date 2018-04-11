6 tips to help your organization find potential employees

Image: Andy Wolber

Some organizations rely on dedicated professionals—executive search firms, recruiters, human resources staff, or talent scouts—to handle the hiring process. Search professionals may work with you to clarify your organization's needs, define the necessary skills, craft a compelling job description, promote the position, connect you with candidates, or help you negotiate an employment agreement.

But in many enterprises, hiring remains a part-time task. The following six tactics and tools may help your organization more efficiently find people to fill open positions.

1. Post to a consistent place with Google Domains

Give job seekers a single link to available jobs that they can bookmark, favorite, or save. For example, a page, such as exampleorganization.com/jobs, or a third-level domain, such as jobs.exampleorganization.com. Your CMS will likely let you create a "jobs" page within your website. You might then forward the jobs.exampleorganization.com domain to the jobs page on your website.

To do this within Google Domains, look at the list of your domains, select the icon in the row of your domain below the DNS column, scroll to the "Synthetic records" section, put jobs in the field with "Subdomain" in it, then paste the link to your jobs page into the area with "Destination URL" in it, select the "Permanent redirect" button, then select "Add."

Or you could forward to an external, third-party job listing service or site where you post open positions.

2. Support search in Google Jobs

Type the term "jobs" in a Google search and you'll see a list of open positions, along with a few options a job-seeker may select to narrow your search. The displayed options at jobs.google.com rely on data associated with open positions, such as whether a position is full or part time, pay range, location, type of job, and so on.

If you use a listing service that supports Google Jobs, positions you've posted should appear within a Google Jobs search automatically. You may also follow the developer guidelines to add meta-data to the page for the job description on your website. A plug-in, such as the Jobs for WordPress plugin by BlueGlass, helps you capture the correct descriptive data for jobs on a WordPress site.

3. Share to your internal/external networks

Share the job opening link to internal networks such as Google+, Slack, Hangouts Chat, or Microsoft Teams, and to external networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. A "Come join me" post shared by a current employee to their networks can help raise awareness of opportunities.

4. Track traffic with Google Analytics

Connect Google Analytics to your website then watch how people arrive on your jobs page, and which pages people view after they explore an opportunity. If lots of people view your organization's history and leadership team and then leave, that's a sign you need to fix tip number five.

5. Convey company culture

Take a look at your staff and board leadership web pages. What does the page convey about your organization? Some organizations provide lists with names and positions. Other organizations add biographic profiles, photos, and contact information. Some staff pages even include links to presentations, code, projects, posts and articles to give prospective employees a window into each individual's public personality.

Videos that show people in your organization may also help a candidate grasp your organization's culture. While professionally produced videos accurately represent some companies, individually captured smartphone conversations or presentations offer an alternative approach. For example, see the "Working at Automattic" videos on YouTube from the folks behind WordPress.

6. Streamline selection with Google Hire

Finally, if you have a significant number of positions available, consider subscribing to software that can help with the hiring process. Google Hire does this for organizations that use G Suite. Many other alternatives, such as Zoho Recruit, BambooHR, or recruiterbox also help with applicant tracking processes and can be found in the G Suite Marketplace.

Even if your organization lacks a full-time hiring professional, the above tactics will help improve your company's ability to promote openings and convey the personalities of people already on your team.

What additional tactics help your organization find potential employees? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter (@awolber).

