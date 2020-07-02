7 face masks that contribute to charity

Face masks are shifting from a precautionary measure to a necessity. Here are some that will both offer protection and help a good cause.

Face masks have been one of the top precautionary measures the CDC recommends individuals use to protect each other from the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic. After months of lockdown in the US, states began gradually reopening businesses for the sake of the economy.

However, as people began leaving their homes and returning to "normal" life, many left face masks behind. After opening back up in May, Florida and Texas saw overwhelming spikes in coronavirus cases, forcing them to recently reclose bars and limit restaurant occupancy.

Sadly, face masks might've been able to prevent this resurgence of the disease. A Goldman Sachs report, released on Wednesday, found that a nation-wide mask mandate would prevent the need for lockdown, saving almost 5% from US gross domestic product (GDP).

For people looking to get a mask, the following companies are not only selling reusable, fashionable masks, but are also making donations to good causes in the process. All of the masks on this list are non-medical grade.

Everlane Image: Everlane This three-pack of reusable masks are machine washable and come in black, heather grey, and charcoal. For every pack sold, Everlane will donate 10% of sales to the ACLU. So far, the company has donated more than $600,000. $28 at Everlane

Lucky Brand Image: Lucky Brand Lucky Brand makes an affordable five-pack of cotton pleated face masks in simple, but fashionable color choices. When you buy five masks, Lucky Brand pledges to donate five masks to their "unhoused neighbors and low-income Angelenos" via their community partners. $25 at Lucky Brand

Nordstrom Image: Nordstrom While Nordstrom is known to be the pricier side, its fashionable face masks are not. The washable, reusable double-layer masks come in animal print, stripes, and other fun patterns. Best of all, for every package of masks purchased, Nordstrom will donate a mask to help protect kids and families in its communities. $20 at Nordstrom

Saturdays Image: Saturdays The NYC-based company is selling two-packs of reusable masks with complimentary shipping on all orders. The masks come are made from the company's cotton jersey t-shirt fabric. And 100% of the process goes to the Audre Lorde Project, an organization that supports LGBTQ+ individuals. $20 at Saturdays

Caraa Image: Caraa Caraa is also stepping into the face mask industry, featuring an assortment of pastel-colored reusable masks. Customers have the option to purchase five, 50, or 200 masks. For every mask bought, Caraa will "match your purchase with a donation to relief efforts." $25 at Caraa

American Eagle Image: American Eagle The famous jeans seller is reallocating its denim for a good cause. American Eagle is selling three-packs of face masks made from reusable denim fabrication, with 20% of the proceeds going to Crisis Text Line, a text-based crisis service providing free, confidential support 24/7. $12 at American Eagle