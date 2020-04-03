7 of the best VPN providers for small businesses

With work shifting away from offices, SMBs need a top-shelf VPN to continue doing business. Here are some of the leading brands.

Enterprises of all sizes have had to make drastic changes to how they conduct business on a day-to-day basis since nearly every country began efforts to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Now that almost all employees outside of a few select industries are forced to work from home, VPNs have become vital to conducting critical business functions in a safe and secure manner.

Atlas VPN released data of traffic through their own platform and found usage had increased in Italy by 112% and in the United States by 53%. It also reported skyrocketing traffic from March 9-15 in Iran, Spain, Russia, Germany and many other countries.

SEE: VPN usage policy (TechRepublic)

Here are some of the best VPNs for small enterprises to use as they try to keep business going digitally.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is widely regarded as one of the best VPNs available for its speed and high-quality privacy features.

The company's statistics include 30,000 IP addresses, more than 3,000 servers and 160 server locations across the world. Users can have up to five connections and the company offer's plans for less than $7 per month. They even take payment in Bitcoin if that's more your speed.

They also have a round-the-clock customer service feature and there are many tutorials online to help with any questions you may have. The VPN software has apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android and BlackBerry in addition to many routers.

NordVPN

NordVPN has cheaper pricing options compared to ExpressVPN but has had to rebound from some past security issues. The service made news in late 2019 when it acknowledged that it had been hacked nearly a year after the initial breach. While the hack was fairly small, the huge lag in time between when it happened and when they notified the public was concerning.

Despite that, the company's three-year plan comes in around $125 total, meaning users will spend just a bit under $3.50 per month for the service, which comes with a six simultaneous connection count and 5,000 servers in more than 60 countries.

The service also allows you to pay in Bitcoin and has a high-quality 2048-bit encryption that comes with an automatic kill switch and proxy extensions for browsers like Firefox and Chrome.

SurfShark

SurfShark has fewer features than the first two VPNs on this list but may be a better option for small enterprises and businesses because it allows users to have unlimited device support, meaning you can connect as many devices as needed.

The best price plan is the 24-month deal, which comes in around $2 each month and requires $48 initial payment. Other pricing options include one-year deals for $72 or month-to-month plans that will cost $12.

The VPN has 1,000 servers in 60 different locations and its software comes with anti-malware, ad-blocking and tracker-blocking as well as app support for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and routers. It is very easy to use and comes with dedicated support features to answer any and all concerns. SurfShark also has industry-leading security features while also featuring a simple-to-use design.

CyberGhost

CyberGhost gives users the ability to use seven devices at once with its service and has pricing plans that range from $3.69 a month for a two-year plan to $2.75 per month for a three-year plan.

The service has 6,100 servers in 112 locations across 90-plus countries worldwide. No matter where you are, it allows you to unblock streaming services Hulu and Netflix while providing support for BitTorrent and P2P.

Based in Germany and Romania, the VPN boasts more than 10 million users globally and works with Android, iOs, Windows, and Mac.

IPVanish

This VPN is notable because it gives users the ability to have 10 simultaneous connections and offers great value at $3.99 a month for a yearly plan.

Based in the United States, the service comes with more than 40,000 IP addresses and 1,300 servers in more than 60 locations. The high number of simultaneous connections makes it ideal for small businesses needing to give multiple employees access and it works with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access does not publicly share how many IP addresses are available but the US-based VPN does have 3,252 servers across 37 locations.

It comes with five simultaneous connections as well as two-year plans for $83.87 and one-year plans that come in around $71. There are browser extensions for Firefox and Chrome as well as support for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. One of the company's key features is the ability to have 10 simultaneous connections, making it ideal for businesses.

Norton Secure VPN

Norton's VPN is available on Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, while bringing customers dedicated round-the-cloud support. The service has 1,500 servers in 200 locations across 73 cities and 29 countries.

The cost hovers around $40 for the first year. The company is well-known as a legacy cybersecurity provider but lacks many of the sophisticated features of the other VPN providers on the market.

With many subscriptions, the company offers other security tools in addition to its VPN, making it a viable option for businesses looking for an all-encompassing provider that can provide everything they need. What the VPN may lack in sophistication it makes up for with tried and true tools that give you the basics.

Cybersecurity Insider Newsletter Strengthen your organization's IT security defenses by keeping abreast of the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see