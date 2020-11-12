8 gifts for commuters en route via train, bike lane, and automobile

From lightweight e-bikes and app-controlled thermoses to travel-friendly backpacks, here are eight of the top gifts for commuters on the go.

In recent months, many individuals have transitioned to remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a number of organizations have called workers back to the traditional brick-and-mortar workplace. That said, the daily commute is a routine part of the workday for millions of individuals around the country. There are myriad accessories designed to enhance the regular commute whether the trip involves a short stroll down the street or multiple transit connections across town. Without further ado, here are 8 of the top gifts for commuters.

Schwinn E-Mendocino e-bike Image: Dick's Sporting Goods Electric bikes are a popular option for tech-savvy cyclists; especially urban commuters. The Schwinn E-Mendocino e-bike amplifies a rider's pedaling power offering three levels of assistance up to 20 mph. Overall, the manufacturer estimates a range of up to 55 miles per charge, which should be more than enough for multiple commutes between battery refreshes. The E-Mendocino cruiser includes fenders to keep riders dry on wet roadways, a rear rack for storage, and those so inclined can attach their panniers of choice to up the cargo space. $1,300 at Dick's

Incase City commuter backpack Image: Incase Many commuters often stow their work or personal laptop in a backpack during the daily commute. For added protection, this model includes a 360-degree padded pocket to safeguard laptops in tow. With a no frills, low-profile exterior and highly functional internal storage layout, this Incase backpack is ideal for professionals on the go. $160 at Amazon

Ember temperature-controlled travel mug Image: Ember This Ember smart coffee mug is a solid gift for commuters with a penchant for their morning cup of coffee. This 12-ounce model is designed to keep internal contents warm for up to three hours and individuals can set their preferred temperature from their smartphone via the Ember app. $180 at Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones Image: Skullcandy Headphones allow commuters to focus on their preferred podcast or playlist en route. This Skullcandy model features noise-canceling capabilities to reduce background disturbances and the battery is estimated to last for a full day of continuous use, according to the manufacturer. $63 at Amazon

Bindle Bottle Image: Amazon Thermoses are a popular travel accessory for many commuters and this model incorporates added functionality to the standard portable receptacle. The Bindle Bottle features a small storage space at the base to stow a wide range of items including their keys, public transit passes, cash, business cards, and more. $39 at Amazon

Smart battery charger Image: Amazon A dead battery can be a headache for automotive commuters. This smart battery allows individuals to connect the two clamps to a dead battery to recharge the device. An LCD screen on the front of the unit details information related to charging status, battery life, and more. $77 at Amazon

Tile Essentials bundle Image: Amazon The Bluetooth-enabled trackers are designed to help people locate lost items using the paired Tile app. That said, the Tile Essentials bundle pack is one of the more thoughtful gifts for commuters; especially those prone to absent-mindedness misplacements. The bundle includes one classic mate, one slim, and two stickers. The classic tile is ideal for keys while the slim unit easily stows in a wallet or purse. The two stickers easily attach to other commonly lost items. $70 at Amazon

Cardholder Image: Amazon A cardholder accessory is a helpful smartphone accessory for commuters. Rather than sifting through a cluttered purse or wallet in search of frequently used cards, this accessory keeps these items stowed conveniently on the back of a smartphone. Additionally, the cardholder offers functional, easy to access storage for transit passes; an added benefit for those who often use public commuter systems. $6 at Amazon