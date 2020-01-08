8 monitors that business pros and gamers need

Dozens of companies showed off their latest display and monitor offerings at CES 2020.
Now that most of us spend the majority of our days sitting in front of a screen, monitors and displays have become paramount pieces of technology worth investing in.
Whether you're using it for work or for pleasure, a top notch monitor can go a long way in easing the strain on your eyes and giving you the best visuals possible.
At CES 2020 this week in Las Vegas, the biggest tech companies have put a ton of effort into showing off their latest screen technology, hoping to usher in a new generation of monitors to make life a bit easier on our eyes.
Here are eight monitors that business pros may want to invest in this year.
Asus' ROG Swift 360Hz
Asus had a number of offerings on display during CES 2020, including two Zephyrus laptops and a new ROG Swift 360Hz monitor.
Asus called ROG Swift 360Hz the world's first gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. According to a release, the ROG Swift 360Hz can handle 50% more frames per second, far greater than most gaming monitors, which are usually available in only 240Hz.
The new gaming monitor has a 24.5-inch display size and full HD resolution, making it a top choice for any gamers looking for the best of the best.
Acer's Predator X32, CG552K, and curved X38
Acer made waves at CES this year with a bevy of high-quality options for anyone looking for new monitors.
The Predator X32 is a 32-inch screen built with video editors and gamers in mind. The 4K model comes with a peak brightness of 1,440 nits and uses a 1,152-zone mini LED backlight. But the high quality comes with a catch, as the monitor costs $3,599.
Acer also used CES 2020 to show off the Predator CG552K, a 55-inch 4K monitor that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The $2,999 monitor also comes with an almost-100% P3 color-gamut coverage and fast 0.5ms overdrive gray-to-gray pixel response.
To top things off, Acer also touted its innovative Predator X38 curved display, which comes with a resolution of 3,840x1,600 for a 24:10 aspect ratio. The monitor will be available for purchase by April and will cost $2,399.
Samsung's Space Monitor and curved UR59C
Samsung had two different monitors to show off at CES 2020: its Space Monitor and the UR59C.
For the Space Monitor, Samsung prioritized ergonomics and aesthetics over actual display technology, equipping it with a "zero-level Height Adjustable Stand," which supports viewing from a height of 8.4 inches above the desktop to the surface of the desk.
The Space Monitor has a three-sided bezeless screen and comes in 27-inch WQHD (1440p) or 32-inch 4K models, priced at $399 and $499, respectively.
Samsung also debuted its 32-inch, 4K curved UR59C monitor, which is touted as "the world's first 4K curved monitor."
Lenovo's ThinkVision Creator Extreme and Qreator 27
The $2,499 ThinkVision Creator Extreme monitor is 27 inches and comes with a 1,152-zone Mini LED array. Lenovo announced that it would be available for purchase by April.
The 4K, 27-inch Qreator 27 comes with a number of interesting features, including a 98% P3 gamut coverage and a Crystal Sound Display that vibrates the screen in with the audio. Lenovo even decided to throw in a wireless charging pad built into the base.
