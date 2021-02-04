9 project management online courses that will help you master Scrum, Agile, and Kanban

Enhance your project management skills with this online training bundle. You'll also gain knowledge that might help you pass the Scrum certification exam.

Project managers were some of the most influential workers of 2020 because they helped struggling businesses adapt to new realities by adjusting workflows and strategies. If you want to be a project manager and help people work together, a benefit you might not have considered is that it's one of the most versatile career paths you can take since it allows you to work in virtually any industry.

On the surface, project management might sound simple, but the truth is it requires a diverse set of specific skills. The Project Management & Scrum Certification Preparation Exams Bundle covers all of the most vital project management skills for just $45.99.

These nine classes and 11 hours of content will take you through Scrum certification, Agile project management, Kanban, and more to make sure you have the talents necessary to succeed. You'll also understand important motivation and communication techniques, learn why they work so well and how best to implement them, and find out how to synergize them with user stories to make your team and business more efficient.

Aside from the credentials, you'll gain the confidence you need to stand out and make a difference at your next place of employment. While the actual exams don't come with this bundle, everything you need to pass them is included.

The Project Management & Scrum Certification Preparation Exams Bundle is normally $1,800, but it's been temporarily discounted by 97%, meaning you can get it for $45.99.

