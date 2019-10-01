90% plan to deploy Wi-Fi 6, two thirds plan to deploy before 2020

There's more to Wi-Fi 6 than just being one greater than Wi-Fi 5, as interest in enterprise deployment is accelerating as compliant hardware becomes broadly available.

Why WPA3 is necessary to secure Wi-Fi 6 / 802.11ax networks Following the disclosure of the KRACK vulnerability, WPA3 was developed to prevent "session replay" attacks. Aruba's Jeff Lipton explains the importance of WPA3 to Wi-Fi 6.

Unlike the race to 5G, adoption of Wi-Fi 6 is not contingent on mobile network operators to roll out hundreds of millions of dollars in new radio equipment. New smartphones and notebook PCs are shipping with support for the new wireless standard across every model, unlike the Galaxy Note 10's premium 5G-capable model.

Of respondents, 77.5% indicated that the addition of 6 GHz ISM bands to Wi-Fi 6 standards were at least somewhat important to their plans for network strategies, with a quarter indicating new license-exempt spectrum was the "most relevant aspect of spectrum and regulatory policy to their business," according to the Wireless Broadband Alliance annual industry report.

Overlap between low-power WAN and LTE systems in license-exempt spectrum is given increasing consideration among businesses, as it can positively influence customer experience, with 44% of respondents indicating this sentiment. Radio resource management and connection offloading/onloading were also indicated as priorities by survey respondents.

Next-generation hotspot can enable seamless access

Passpoint is a technology that has been talked up for years, though practical adoption has lagged behind due to a long-tail standardization process. However, 40% of respondents indicated they have deployed Next Generation Hotspot/Passpoint or will in 2020, and 37% plan to implement though they have no set date, according to the report.

Seamless access between Wi-Fi and cellular networks was the highest priority among survey respondents, with secure access a close second.

Analytics leads for monetizing Wi-Fi access

Providing Wi-Fi access for customers and guests is far from an inexpensive undertaking, leading organizations to explore ancillary monetization strategies. Analytics was the most popular strategy among respondents at 56% at present, while future monetization strategies are likely to revolve around location-based services (49%).

