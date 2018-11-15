91% of tech leaders say hybrid cloud is 'ideal' IT model

Public cloud is not a panacea, according to a Thursday report from Nutanix: 91% of IT decision makers said that hybrid cloud is the ideal IT model. However, only 18% said they actually use this model today, the report found.

Of the 2,300 IT decision makers surveyed worldwide, 97% said that application mobility across any cloud was a top priority, and 88% said this would solve many problems. These IT professionals also ranked matching applications to the right cloud environment as a critical capability. However, 35% of organizations using public clouds said they overspent on their annual budgets, the report found.

IT decision makers ranked the primary benefits of hybrid cloud as interoperability between cloud types (23%) and the ability to move applications back and forth between clouds (16%), outranking cost (6%) and security (5%), according to the report.

Hybrid cloud as an IT trend is having a positive impact on business, according to 87% of IT decision makers surveyed. More hybrid cloud users reported that their needs were being met (49%) compared to single public cloud users (37%), the report found.

When determining where to place workloads, top concerns considered by IT leaders included data security and regulator compliance (71%), performance (62%), ease of management (53%), and cost (52%), according to the report.

Shadow IT is posing a significant challenge to predicting and controlling public cloud spend, the report found, as 57% of respondents said their developers are circumventing IT when it comes to deciding where applications run, putting the organization at risk.

Another major challenge in the move to the cloud is finding hybrid IT talent, according to the report. More than half of IT decision makers (54%) said talent retention is part of the problem adopting a hybrid model.

"As enterprises demand stronger application mobility and interoperability, they are increasingly choosing hybrid cloud infrastructure," Ben Gibson, chief marketing officer for Nutanix, said in a press release. "While the advent of public cloud has increased IT efficiency in certain areas, hybrid cloud capabilities are the next step in providing the freedom to dynamically provision and manage applications based on business needs. However, the findings of this study reveal an important gap in the market: organizations need IT talent to manage their hybrid cloud models, especially in the next 12 to 24 months."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

91% of IT decision makers said that hybrid cloud is the ideal IT model, but only 18% said they actually use this model today. — Nutanix, 2018

The primary benefits of hybrid cloud are interoperability between cloud types (23%) and the ability to move applications back and forth between clouds (16%), outranking cost (6%) and security (5%), according to IT leaders. — Nutanix, 2018

