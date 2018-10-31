A guide to tech and non-tech holiday gifts to buy online

The holidays often mean that many of us are scrambling to figure out what to buy, and who to buy it for, and how much to spend.

It doesn't have to be that difficult. There are tons of great gifts you can order online, whether you're looking to spend less than $50 or $100 on something techie, or if you're seeking a STEM/STEAM gift for a kid, or if you're really ready to splurge.

It's also important to keep in mind that not everyone is as technically savvy as you are. It's important to remember that the gift recipient might not have the same appreciation for owning the latest tech gadget.

Some great ideas for non-techies include tracking devices, such as from Tile. They're a great gift if the recipient has a smartphone where they can download the app. Once the tracker is place on a gym bag or on a keychain, the user can forget about it until they lose the object and need to track it down.

Fitness tracking devices are another option for non-techies. Don't opt for a $300-plus for a full-featured smartwatch. Try out the Garmin Vivosmart 4, or, for a kid, the Vivofit Jr. 2. They offer some of the same features of a smartwatch, but without the need to constantly charge the device.

Some of the best tech of the year includes the new Samsung Galaxy Watch, the Google Home Hub and the Raven connected car system. Star Trek fans will love the Bluetooth Communicator from the original series. It allows you to flip it open with the flick of a wrist and answer your calls like Kirk or Spock.

If you're buying for a child and want to incorporate STEM/STEAM learning, the Spy Code Hackathon is a stellar idea, as is the Boolean Box build-it-yourself computer kit. While the kit is aimed at girls, it's also completely appropriate for boys.

If you're on a budget, the Yeti Nano is a lower-priced version of the larger original Yeti mic. Or there's the Kenu airbase wireless charging pad and the PhoneSoap 3 UV sanitizer. Another consideration is the KeySmart Leather keychain, which can be customized with a variety of accessories such as a USB drive or a pocket knife.

Gadget lovers will appreciate the Weatherman connected umbrella. It tells you when it's going to rain, so you don't get caught in a sudden shower. There's also the SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro, with a super wide 162-degree camera.

Your co-workers will love anything from a deck of Firefly playing cards to a DC Comics puzzle. Or even a set of Geeki Tikis.

If you're ready to splurge, there's no better way than with the Focal Clear headphones. Priced at $1,500, they're not for the faint of wallet. The Mevo Plus is ideal for anyone who livestreams. It's $500 for the device, or $900 for a bundle that includes a case and stand. Pet lovers probably won't even consider the $229 for the Petcube Bites a splurge. But it's worth it if you want to talk to your pet and deliver treats remotely while you're away.

Once you get your shopping out of the way, then you can relax. And yes, there's an app for that. Calm does just that—it's an app that provides soothing music and meditation guides.

