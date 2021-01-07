Acer announces faster Chromebook and improved gaming monitors for CES 2021

The Spin 514 has an AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor and the new monitors feature faster refresh rates and tech to reduce eye strain.

Image: Acer

Today, Acer rolled out a faster Chromebook with consumer and enterprise options as well as three new gaming monitors. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is the company's first Chromebook with AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics. The three new monitors feature high refresh rates and have new technology to reduce eye strain for gamers.

According to Acer, this new processor makes the laptop more responsive, ensures faster boot times, and extends battery life.

"The Ryzen 7 3700C Processor offers the best graphics available in an AMD-powered Chromebook3, so our customers can take advantage of the growing range of apps and extensions to tackle even more challenging projects," said James Lin, general manager, notebooks, IT products business at Acer Inc., in a press release.

The new Chromebook also includes AMD Radeon Graphics for enhanced gameplay, streaming, and content creation. Models with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors will come with AMD Radeon Vega Mobile Graphics built in. The Spin 514 offers 10 hours of battery life and comes with up to 16 GD DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

The new Chromebook has two USB Type-C ports, both supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging. It also features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one featuring power-off charging, and a MicroSD card reader.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 has an AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor. This model also includes zero-touch enrollment, which allows IT departments to drop ship the laptop to end-users and the device will automatically enroll in enterprise administration when the end-user connects to the internet.

According to Acer, Chrome US simplifies the process of deploying, managing, and powering a cloud workforce, which can increase uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership. The enterprise version of the laptop comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256 GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop has a reinforced metal chassis, 360-degree hinges, and a 14-inch full HD Corning Gorilla Glass touch display. It comes in three colors—pure silver, steel gray, and mist green.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H) will be available in North America in February

starting at $479.99; and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 529. The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1WH) will be available in North America in March starting at $749.99; and in EMEA in March 2021, starting at EUR 799.

New gaming monitors from Acer

In addition to the new Chromebook, Acer has three new monitors designed for gamers:

Predator XB273U NX

Predator XB232QK NV

Nitro XV282K KV

"The new Predator and Acer Nitro monitors are available in a variety of designs and sizes to support just about anyone in the market for a gaming monitor," said Victor Chien, president of Digital Display Business at Acer Inc., in a press release.

The Predator XB273U NX 27-inch monitor has a 275 Hz refresh rate (overclocked) and up to a .5 millisecond response time. The HDR-capable monitor includes Acer's Agile-Splendor IPS2 technology that makes images clear even at wide viewing angles.

The Predator XB232QK NV monitor is bigger at 31.5 inches of 4K resolution and has a 144 Hz refresh rate. The monitor has a DCI-P3 90% wide color gamut and includes Acer's Agile Splendor IPS and a VESA Display HDR 400 certification.

The Nitro XV282K KV monitor features a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, has a 4K UHD IPS panel, and covers 90% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The Nitro monitor comes with HDMI 2.1 and a cable to support gaming consoles at 4K UHD 120 Hz with variable refresh rate.

All three monitors emit less high-energy blue light than other LCD monitors, according to the company, and have an Eyesafe certification.

The Predator XB273U NX monitor will be available in North America in May starting at $1,099.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,179.00; and in China in March, starting at RMB 7,999. The Predator XB323QK NV monitor will be available in North America in May starting at $1,199.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,199.00; and in China in March, starting at RMB 8,999. The Nitro XV282K KV monitor will be available in North America in May starting at $899.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 949.00; and in China in February, starting at RMB 6,999.

