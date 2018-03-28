Adobe AI optimized for NVIDIA GPUs to boost Creative Cloud performance

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

At Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, Adobe and NVIDIA announced that they will optimize the Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning framework for NVIDIA GPUs.

Optimizing Adobe Sensei for NVIDIA GPUs will speed time to market and improve the performance for Adobe Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud customers and developers.

At Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Adobe and NVIDIA expanded their partnership to optimize the Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning framework for NVIDIA GPUs.

This collaboration will speed time to market and improve the performance for Adobe Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud customers and developers, according to a press release. The partnership also helps Adobe extend the availability of Sensei APIs, and expand Sensei services to a new audience of developers and data scientists, the release noted.

Adobe and NVIDIA's expanded partnership further signals AI's spread into different enterprise tools. Improving both performance and time to market would be a major boon to developers, and a demonstration of the potential of these emerging technologies.

"AI is the ultimate assistant—delighting artists with magical capabilities to further their creativity, and helping businesses of every kind to gain insights and efficiencies," Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said in the release. "Our work with Adobe brings AI within reach for millions of individuals working in the creative and marketing fields, providing them with tools offering performance that was unimaginable just a short time ago."

This is far from the first time Adobe and NVIDIA have worked together: For more than a decade, the two companies have been bringing GPU acceleration to a set of Adobe's products, the release noted. These include face aware editing in Photoshop CC and auto lip sync in Adobe Character Animator CC, both powered by Sensei, as well as cloud-based AI/machine learning products and features, such as image analysis for Adobe Stock and Lightroom CC, and auto-tagging in Adobe Experience Manager.

Adobe announced a host of new and updated products and services at Adobe Summit this week, including the next generation of Adobe Cloud Platform, which is powered by Sensei. The updated cloud platform includes a new unified customer profile that combines data across an enterprise, and includes features for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) readiness, according to a Tuesday press release.

