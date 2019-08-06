Adobe's Premiere Rush version 1.2 adds speed adjustments

Adobe's Premiere Rush latest update brings its highest requested feature—speed adjustments—to its mobile video editor.

When Adobe's cross-platform editing app Premiere Rush launched last year, I was excited for the tools it provided and also for the opportunities it gave beginner content creators since its so simple and easy to use from a mobile device. However, the first iteration did lack a few features.

Recently, Premiere Rush got a new update. One of the most requested feature—speed adjustments—was added to Premiere Rush version 1.2.

Speed up and slow down

With Premiere Rush version 1.2 users can now adjust the playback speed of their video footage to truly immerse viewers into a scene. You can use speed to show extended time periods in a few moments or conversely, slow footage down to draw your viewers in for peak interest (Figure A). Premiere Rush version 1.2 makes this easy to achieve for any video creator.

The interface of Premiere Rush version 1.2 is touch friendly on the desktop version, and this translates well with mobile devices. The speed option is clearly visible on the menu and uses toggles, sliders, and handles to help you dial in your speed settings.

Ramping the speed from normal to slow or normal to fast is also an option. Ramping really gives a shot more drama and makes the speed change more transitional and less jarring to the viewers. I like that Adobe has dots on the film strip to show your speed setting (Figure B). The pattern changes as your speed up or slow down the clip. You can also pinch to zoom in on your timeline to really dial in your speed adjustments.

Audio options

The updated Premiere Rush also improved audio options. If you ever change the speed of your video, you'll experience a change in your audio quality—too fast and your video will sound like a vinyl record playing at 10x speed; slower and your audio will sound drawn out and sad. The power of Adobe's AI engine, Sensei, allows the audio to remain consistent regardless of speed remapping. This is turned on by default, but if you don't care to actually have sound in your clip or have a creative thought to use manipulated audio in your footage, you can toggle the Maintain Pitch option to off.

Availability

Premiere Rush version 1.2 is available on iOS, Android, Windows, and MacOS. Note: Android availability is limited to select Android flagship devices found here. Pricing is still set to $9.99 per month, or it is already included in your existing full-suite of Adobe Creative cloud.

I'm impressed with the new feature. But, I will continue to hope for my wish list item to launch: A web UI similar to what Lightroom uses. Are you listening, Adobe?

If you've tried out this new feature, tag me on Twitter with your footage. I look forward to seeing what you create.

