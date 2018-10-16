Why AI-driven automation will lead enterprise mobility over next 5 years

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation is the No. 1 enterprise mobility priority for the next five years, according to a recent survey from MOBI. The prevalence of these initiatives are already present, as 88% of companies are currently undertaking or planning on undertaking AI-driven automation efforts, said the Monday press release.

The report surveyed 100 US IT decision makers at companies with at least 5,000 employees. Some 75% of those workers undergoing AI-driven automation have already seen a return on investment (ROI), and most companies feel ahead of the curve in respect to enterprise mobility, said the release

Companies typically use three main enterprise mobility solutions: Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), Mobility Management Software (MMS), and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) programs, said the release. EMM is the most common solution, more than 76% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) use an MMS vendor, while large companies typically execute BYOD programs, added the release.

Most companies that make mobile management a priority use AI to effectively execute enterprise mobility strategies. Automation efforts are furthest along in larger businesses, said the release, leaving initiatives to only occupy 27% of SMB goals.

By 2020, respondents predicted 65% of knowledge workers at Fortune 1000 companies will be on 5g networks, said the release. Additionally, the release continued, 57% of Fortune 1000 companies will boost their AI and machine learning tech into their enterprise mobility strategy.

"One of the biggest takeaways from this survey is that IT decision makers understand the enterprise mobility landscape is changing," said Josh Garrett, president and co-founder of MOBI, in the release "AI and 5G are no longer just futuristic concepts — they're taking shape in businesses today and changing how we work. What businesses now need to focus on is how to manage an evolving mobile ecosystem."

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

AI-driven automation will dominate the mobile enterprise over the next five years. — Mobi, 2018

All companies agree that mobile management is a business priority, and 75% have already seen an increased ROI as a result. — Mobi, 2018

