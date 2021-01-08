AI-enabled Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen takes the digital dashboard to the next level

The 56-inch curved screen extends nearly the full extension of the dashboard, serving as an "attentive assistant for the passenger," and can store multiple front passenger profiles for personalized experiences.

Image: Mercedes-Benz

Over the last decade, the vehicle dashboard has seen plenty of upgrades since the days of purely analog components. Featuring touchscreens, back-up camera views, hands-free directions via virtual-assistant, and more, the modern dashboard features myriad digital components to assist drivers on the move. On Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a sleek artificial intelligence-enabled digital dash display called the MBUX Hyperscreen.

"With our MBUX Hyperscreen, a design vision becomes reality," said Gorden Wagener, Daimler Group chief design officer, in a press release. "We merge technology with design in a fascinating way that offers the customer unprecedented ease of use. We love simplicity, we have reached a new level of MBUX."

While many vehicles tout central touchscreen components, the curved MBUX Hyperscreen extends nearly the full extension of the dashboard "from the left to the right A-pillar." The Hyperscreen includes metrics to assist the driver and also serves as an "attentive assistant for the passenger" who is provided their own display and operating area on the dash in front of them.

The Hyperscreen uses AI and software to learn during use enabling the system to adapt and offer drivers "personalised suggestions" related to various "infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions." The screen uses what Mercedes has dubbed a "zero layer" to mitigate the need to peruse submenus or deliver voice commands, according to the release. This allows the system to ensure that key applications are available "in a situational and contextual way."

Image: Mercedes-Benz

In the release, Mercedes details a number of use cases illustrating these AI-enabled functions. This includes prompting drivers to call certain contacts if they routinely phone a person at a particular time. Additionally, if a person often uses the massage feature during the winter months, the system will suggest this massage function during "wintry temperatures." The passenger display is able to maintain seven personalized profiles and a camera allows the Hyperscreen to adjust the brightness based on environmental conditions.

"The MBUX Hyperscreen is both the brain and nervous system of the car," said Sajjad Khan, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz AG and CTO, said in a release. "The MBUX Hyperscreen continually gets to know the customer better and delivers a tailored, personalised infotainment and operating offering before the occupant even has to click or scroll anywhere."

The entertainment options in the passenger area are only available when a person is present in the passenger seat, in other instances this portion of the display area is transformed into a "digital decorative part" and can display various animations such as stars. Mercedes described the Hyperscreen display as a "digital/analogue design fusion" and traditional air vents protrude from the curved digital screen at the peripheries to merge the "digital and physical world."

