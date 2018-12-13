CXO

AI skills reign supreme in the fastest-growing jobs of the year

Six out of the 15 top emerging jobs in 2018 were related to artificial intelligence, according to LinkedIn.

By | December 13, 2018, 6:07 AM PST

More for CXOs

Artificial intelligence (AI) held a significant presence in the top emerging jobs of 2018, according to LinkedIn's 2018 Emerging Jobs report released on Thursday. The report examined Economic Graph data from 2014 to 2018 along with LinkedIn Talent Insights to determine the jobs that are growing the fastest across the nation, which could prove useful for IT pros heading into the new year.

"The Emerging Jobs Report is our opportunity to take a look at the jobs and skills that are growing most rapidly around the country so you, as U.S. professionals, can make more informed decisions about your career," said Guy Berger, LinkedIn's chief economist, in the report.

The report found AI skills to be spreading into every industry, not just tech. AI was among the fastest-growing skills on LinkedIn, with a 190% global increase in demand from 2015 to 2017, according to the report. However, AI is not necessarily replacing jobs, the report found.

SEE: The future of IT jobs: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)

While AI has made its presence known, use of the technology isn't swiping jobs away from humans, according to the report. Basic operation functions that many have expected to be replaced by automation, such as administrative assistants, assurance staff, and sales development representatives, also ended up on the Emerging Jobs list.

LinkedIn identified the following five top emerging jobs in 2018:

  1. Blockchain Developer (33X growth)
    1. Top Skills: Solidity, Blockchain, Ethereum, Cryptocurrency, Node.js
    2. Where They Work: IBM, ConsenSys, Chainyard
    3. Top Industries: Information Technology & Services, Computer Software, Internet
    4. Cities Where Demand is High: San Francisco, New York City, Atlanta
  2. Machine Learning Engineer (12X growth)
    1. Top Skills: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Apache Spark, Natural Language Processing
    2. Where They Work: Apple, Intel, NVIDIA
    3. Top Industries: Computer Software, Internet, Information Technology & Services
    4. Cities Where Demand is High: San Francisco, Denver, Austin
  3. Application Sales Executive (8X growth)
    1. Top Skills: Software as a Service, Cloud Applications, Human Capital Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Solution Selling
    2. Where They Work: Oracle, AT&T, Avaya
    3. Top Industries: Information Technology & Services, Telecommunications, Computer Software
    4. Cities Where Demand is High: Boston, Austin, Minneapolis-St. Paul
  4. Machine Learning Specialist (6X growth)
    1. Top Skills: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Tensorflow, Python, Artificial Intelligence
    2. Where They Work: Google, Amazon, Apple
    3. Top Industries: Computer Software, Higher Education, Internet
    4. Cities Where Demand is High: San Francisco, New York City, Madison
  5. Professional Medical Representative (6X growth)
    1. Top Skills: Pharmaceutical Sales, Sales Effectiveness, Product Launches, Medical Devices, Gastroenterology
    2. Where They Work: Exact Sciences, Taro Pharmaceuticals, Abbott
    3. Top Industries: Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Hospital & Healthcare
    4. Cities Where Demand is High: Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas/Fort Worth

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • AI has a prominent presence on the emerging jobs list, making up six of the 15 fastest-growing jobs of the year. — LinkedIn, 2018
  • The top five emerging jobs of 2018 include blockchain developer, machine learning engineer, application sales executive, machine learning specialist, and professional medical representative. — LinkedIn, 2018

Also see

linkedin.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/Rawpixel

Related Topics:

CXO Tech & Work Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Macy Bayern

Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.

Editor's Picks

How self-driving tractors, AI, and precision agriculture will save us from the impending food crisis

Smart farming: How IoT, robotics, and AI are tackling one of the biggest problems of the century

Agriculture 4.0: How digital farming is revolutionizing the future of food

The Brexit dilemma: Will London's start-ups stay or go?

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox