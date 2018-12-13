AI skills reign supreme in the fastest-growing jobs of the year

Artificial intelligence (AI) held a significant presence in the top emerging jobs of 2018, according to LinkedIn's 2018 Emerging Jobs report released on Thursday. The report examined Economic Graph data from 2014 to 2018 along with LinkedIn Talent Insights to determine the jobs that are growing the fastest across the nation, which could prove useful for IT pros heading into the new year.

"The Emerging Jobs Report is our opportunity to take a look at the jobs and skills that are growing most rapidly around the country so you, as U.S. professionals, can make more informed decisions about your career," said Guy Berger, LinkedIn's chief economist, in the report.

The report found AI skills to be spreading into every industry, not just tech. AI was among the fastest-growing skills on LinkedIn, with a 190% global increase in demand from 2015 to 2017, according to the report. However, AI is not necessarily replacing jobs, the report found.

While AI has made its presence known, use of the technology isn't swiping jobs away from humans, according to the report. Basic operation functions that many have expected to be replaced by automation, such as administrative assistants, assurance staff, and sales development representatives, also ended up on the Emerging Jobs list.

LinkedIn identified the following five top emerging jobs in 2018:

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

AI has a prominent presence on the emerging jobs list, making up six of the 15 fastest-growing jobs of the year. — LinkedIn, 2018

The top five emerging jobs of 2018 include blockchain developer, machine learning engineer, application sales executive, machine learning specialist, and professional medical representative. — LinkedIn, 2018

