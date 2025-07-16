At TechRepublic, we use artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including Quill, to support our editorial process, primarily in the early stages of content development. These tools may assist with tasks such as generating outlines, suggesting story ideas, or drafting language. However, all published articles are substantially supplemented, rewritten, fact-checked, and refined by our editorial team. AI does not publish to our site; only humans do.

Every article—whether written by a journalist, created with the assistance of AI, or a combination of both—undergoes a rigorous human review process. Professional editors conduct detailed developmental edits and fact-checks, followed by a final review by a managing editor before publication. This ensures all content meets our editorial standards for accuracy, clarity, and editorial voice.

TechRepublic is committed to producing content that is accurate, original, and trustworthy. Our editorial integrity is central to our mission. We apply the same quality standards to AI-assisted content as we do to traditionally authored work. We do not tolerate plagiarism, misinformation, or fabricated claims, regardless of the source.

To prevent AI misuse, we maintain strict internal controls. AI-assisted drafts are reviewed for factual accuracy, scanned for plagiarism, and checked for hallucinated or misleading information. Our editors are trained to detect and correct common AI errors, and we take full editorial responsibility for every article we publish.

We view AI as a creative support tool, not a substitute for journalistic judgment, editorial expertise, or human accountability. All final content is the product of human oversight and decision-making. For more detailed information, see our full Editorial Policy.