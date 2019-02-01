Air Taxis will play a big role in smart cities in the future

At CES 2019, TechRepublic Senior Writer Teena Maddox spoke with Garmin's Didier Papadopoulos about Garmin's partnership with Bell in the development of the Nexus hybrid electric air taxi. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Didier Papadopoulos: The Garmin aviation segment covers various classes of aviation. We got all the way from the experimental non-certified LSAs, so that's really the light sport hobbyist who like to fly smaller airplanes going up to the general aviation and business aviation markets. And then also now getting into some of the air transport side.

We cover both the fixed wing and the helicopter markets, and that's kinda sort of what got us with Bell on the Nexus project into some other future projects.

We do believe that air taxi has a big role in the smart cities of the future, as well as, you know, some of the other cities and other modes of transportation. As cities get more congested and busy and the pace of development and communication is also going faster and faster, we do believe that taking that third dimension, which is going into space, is going to be very important and projects like the Nexus and some of the other ones we're working on are expected to help with these situations.

