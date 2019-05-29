All the flash-y new storage technologies showcased at Computex 2019

Higher speeds and better write endurances were the focus for storage at Computex 2019. Here's what you need to know.

Manufacturers of solid-state drives are showcasing their latest products at Computex 2019 in Taiwan this week. While some new products are expected to ship as early as next month, your currently-deployed systems may not be sufficiently new enough to take full advantage of them. Here is TechRepublic's pick of the most important storage announcements made at Computex this year.

Intel's Optane Memory M15 increases speeds

Intel announced an update to the consumer-targeted Optane M.2 SSDs, making full use of a PCIe 3.0 x4 connection offered on most PCIe-capable M.2 devices with the Optane Memory M15, compared to the PCI 3.0 x2 used in the previous-generation M10 device.

The M15 offers 2000 MB/s and 900 MB/s sequential read and write performance, in capacities of 16, 32, and 64 GB. While that may sound unimpressive compared to NAND SSDs, Intel's Optane (3D XPoint) storage technology is positioned as a "caching SSD," due to the high performance in random read/write cases. While the M15 does not saturate the speeds provided by PCI 3.0 x4, it remains a substantive upgrade over ther 1450 MB/s and 640 MB/s sequential read/write speeds available on the M2.

Optane SSDs have a substantially higher endurance than NAND SSDs, Intel offers the M15 drives with a five year warranty, and touts the write endurance as being 365 TB, with 200 GB writes per day.

PCIe 4.0 provides nearly 5 GB/s read speeds in SSDs

Phision's first PCIe 4.0-capable controller was demonstrated by various SSD brands, most notably Corsair, in the MP600 SSD. Notably, Corsair's new SSD comes with a sizable heatsink, indicating potential troubles for heat dissipation for NAND flash as speeds are driven higher, likewise, more aggressive heat dissipation can allow the drive to operate at peak speeds for longer periods of time.

Although capacities for the Corsair MP600 have not been disclosed, the drive is touted as being capable of 4950 MB/s and 4250 MB/s for sequential read/write operations.

Likewise, GIGABYTE is touting a PCIe 4.0 SSD with read speeds of 5 GB/s, though has not disclosed the controller or capacity as of yet.

AMD's third-generation Ryzen platform, marketed as Zen 2, is required to get full use of the drives, beating Intel to deliver the first mainstream x86-64 CPU that supports PCIe 4.0. (Of note, PCIe 4.0 is supported in POWER9 CPUs, available on Talos II desktop systems.)

GIGABYTE previewed a prototype PCIe 4.0 to 4x M.2 x4 adapter, allowing four M.2 drives to be connected to a system as a single drive using AMD's native hardware RAID, providing a theoretical 20 GB/s solid-state boot drive.

