Amazon's Cyber Monday sale offers great prices on smartphones, home office products, and more.

Black Friday is one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year. With hundreds of retailers offering discounts on thousands of items, it's the perfect time to buy all of your holiday gifts. Cyber Monday is also a great time to find excellent deals, sometimes even cheaper.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers will likely be turning to online shopping this year, and Amazon has plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals worth checking out. See if any of these Amazon devices, headphones, TVs, smartphones, software, STEM kits, and more might be the perfect gifts for your loved ones (or for yourself) without costing you a fortune. Disclaimer: Sales run for a limited time; prices are subject to change, and quantities are limited.

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV Image: Amazon According to Amazon, this Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV uses deep learning AI to transform anything you watch into 4K, has motion rate 240 to minimize blur on the screen, features dual LED and quantum HDR, and has Alexa built in so you can use your remote to voice control your TV. This Black Friday deal offers $702 in savings. $1,498 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Image: Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2XInfinity-O Display (3200x1440) screen, a 12MP camera with 100x Space Zoom and Ultra Bright Night Mode for clear pictures, 28 GB of storage, expandable memory (memory card sold separately), fingerprint ID and facial recognition, as well as all-day battery life and super fast charging, according to the manufacturer. You can save up to $250 during Amazon's Black Friday sale. $1,150 at Amazon

Amazon eero 6 mesh routers (3-pack) Image: Amazon Amazon's eero 6 mesh routers support Wi-Fi 6 and have ZigBee Smart Home Hub built in. The eero 6 mesh router extends Wi-Fi 6 coverage up to 1,500 square feet, is easy to set up through the Eero app, has backward compatibility with previous Wi-Fi generations, its TrueMesh technology reduces drop-offs, which allows better streaming for 4K video, gaming, and video conferencing, and uses automatic updates to bring the newest Wi-Fi features and keep your network safe. $223 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 Image: Amazon This bundled deal features the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Amazon Echo Show 5 for one low price. The 1080p HD Ring Video Doorbell offers enhanced features that allow you to see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet, or PC, according to Amazon. You can also receive mobile notifications when someone rings your doorbell or triggers your motion sensors. When you connect your Ring doorbell to Alexa, you can hear announcements, see a live view of your camera, and talk to visitors on your compatible Echo 5 device when your doorbell is pressed. $150 at Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones [deal is expired] Image: Amazon The Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones offer high-performance and active noise cancelling to block external noises. The headphones also feature the Apple H1 headphone chip and class 1 Bluetooth for extended range, according to Amazon. These headphones can be used with both Android and iOS. $170 at Amazon

AmScope Kids Beginner Microscope STEM Kit Image: Amazon This Kids Beginner Microscope STEM kit is perfect for the aspiring scientist in your life. The kit comes with a 52-piece accessory kit including a metal body microscope, plastic slides, LED light, and a hard-sided plastic ABS carrying case. $34 at Amazon

